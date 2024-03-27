Celebrate Skottie Young's Big Impact on Marvel Comics with New Variant Covers & More
This June, enjoy Skottie Young's iconic Marvel artwork with 27 new variant covers, one epic poster, and the release of 'Giant-Size Little Marvels' #1.
For over 20 years, comic readers have witnessed Skottie Young’s extraordinary vision of the Marvel Universe across covers, interior art, merchandise, and more. This year, Marvel proudly spotlights this Eisner award-winning artist’s legacy with a new cover program that will double as a must-have poster, SKOTTIE YOUNG’S BIG MARVEL VARIANT COVERS, as well as the print debut of Young’s GIANT-SIZE LITTLE MARVELS infinity comic.
Marking 10 years since Young became a variant cover sensation and a staple on all of Marvel’s biggest launches, these new pieces see Young depict classic Marvel characters along with newer favorites in his unmistakable style. With a whopping 27 covers, SKOTTIE YOUNG’S BIG MARVEL VARIANT COVERS will adorn Marvel’s hottest titles throughout June and also come available as virgin black and white covers. In addition, all 27 pieces come together beautifully in a timeless poster that will be available in shops on June 5!
"It’s hard to believe that we’re celebrating 10 years of my Young Variants," Young said. "It’s easier to believe that we’re celebrating 10 years of my covers on the 12th year of me doing them. I mean, it’s Marvel Comics. Everyone’s crazy busy and it’s hard to keep track of every anniversary. And hey, we love playing fast in loose with numbering of things, right? Joking aside, it’s a been such a fun twelve years of getting to make people smile and laugh with my take on the Marvel Universe. Here’s to ten-ish or twelve-ish more!"
Plus, Skottie Young’s hit GIANT-SIZE LITTLE MARVELS INFINITY COMIC comes to print for the first time! See Young’s beloved pint-sized Marvel heroes and villains as they embark on giant-sized adventures! With tales starring the X-Men, the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and more, it’s a whirlwind tour of the Marvel Universe according to Skottie!
GIANT-SIZE LITTLE MARVELS #1
Written by SKOTTIE YOUNG
Art and Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG
On Sale 6/26
On Sale 6/5
Skottie Young's Big Marvel Poster
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #51 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Variant Cover
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #51 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Virgin Black and White Variant Cover
CARNAGE #8 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Variant Cover
CARNAGE #8 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Virgin Black and White Variant Cover
GHOST RIDER: FINAL VENGEANCE #4 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Variant Cover
GHOST RIDER: FINAL VENGEANCE #4 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Virgin Black and White Variant Cover
VENOM #34 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Variant Cover
VENOM #34 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Virgin Black and White Variant Cover
WOLVERINE: BLOOD HUNT #1 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Variant Cover
WOLVERINE: BLOOD HUNT #1 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Virgin Black and White Variant Cover
X-MEN #35 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Variant Cover
X-MEN #35 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Virgin Black and White Variant Cover
On Sale 6/12
AVENGERS #15 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Variant Cover
AVENGERS #15 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Virgin Black and White Variant Cover
FANTASTIC FOUR #21 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Variant Cover
FANTASTIC FOUR #21 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Virgin Black and White Variant Cover
INCREDIBLE HULK #13 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Variant Cover
INCREDIBLE HULK #13 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Virgin Black and White Variant Cover
MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #21 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Variant Cover
MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #21 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Virgin Black and White Variant Cover
SCARLET WITCH #1 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Variant Cover
SCARLET WITCH #1 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Virgin Black and White Variant Cover
SPIDER-BOY #8 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Variant Cover
SPIDER-BOY #8 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Virgin Black and White Variant Cover
X-MEN: BLOOD HUNT - JUBILEE #1 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Variant Cover
X-MEN: BLOOD HUNT - JUBILEE #1 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Virgin Black and White Variant Cover
On Sale 6/19
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #52 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Variant Cover
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #52 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Virgin Black and White Variant Cover
CAPTAIN AMERICA #10 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Variant Cover
CAPTAIN AMERICA #10 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Virgin Black and White Variant Cover
CAPTAIN MARVEL #9 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Variant Cover
CAPTAIN MARVEL #9 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Virgin Black and White Variant Cover
DOCTOR STRANGE #16 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Variant Cover
DOCTOR STRANGE #16 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Virgin Black and White Variant Cover
IMMORTAL THOR #12 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Variant Cover
IMMORTAL THOR #12 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Virgin Black and White Variant Cover
INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #19 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Variant Cover
INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #19 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Virgin Black and White Variant Cover
On Sale 6/26
BLACK WIDOW & HAWKEYE #4 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Variant Cover
BLACK WIDOW & HAWKEYE #4 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Virgin Black and White Variant Cover
DAREDEVIL #10 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Variant Cover
DAREDEVIL #10 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Virgin Black and White Variant Cover
JACKPOT & BLACK CAT #4 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Variant Cover
JACKPOT & BLACK CAT #4 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Virgin Black and White Variant Cover
MIDNIGHT SONS: BLOOD HUNT #2 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Variant Cover
MIDNIGHT SONS: BLOOD HUNT #2 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Virgin Black and White Variant Cover
THANOS ANNUAL #1 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Variant Cover
THANOS ANNUAL #1 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Virgin Black and White Variant Cover
VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #6 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Variant Cover
VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #6 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Virgin Black and White Variant Cover
X-MEN ‘97 #4 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Variant Cover
X-MEN ‘97 #4 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Virgin Black and White Variant Cover
On Sale 7/31
SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #3 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Variant Cover
SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #3 Skottie Young's Big Marvel Virgin Black and White Variant Cover
Check out all 27 SKOTTIE YOUNG’S BIG MARVEL covers along with the poster art and preorder them at your local comic shop today!
Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.
To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Games
Marvel Rivals PVP Shooter Boasts Incredible Lineup of Marvel Characters
TV Shows
Marvel Animation's 'X-Men '97' Releases 'A New Age' Featurette