Celebrate Skottie Young's Big Impact on Marvel Comics with New Variant Covers & More

For over 20 years, comic readers have witnessed Skottie Young’s extraordinary vision of the Marvel Universe across covers, interior art, merchandise, and more. This year, Marvel proudly spotlights this Eisner award-winning artist’s legacy with a new cover program that will double as a must-have poster, SKOTTIE YOUNG’S BIG MARVEL VARIANT COVERS, as well as the print debut of Young’s GIANT-SIZE LITTLE MARVELS infinity comic.

Marking 10 years since Young became a variant cover sensation and a staple on all of Marvel’s biggest launches, these new pieces see Young depict classic Marvel characters along with newer favorites in his unmistakable style. With a whopping 27 covers, SKOTTIE YOUNG’S BIG MARVEL VARIANT COVERS will adorn Marvel’s hottest titles throughout June and also come available as virgin black and white covers. In addition, all 27 pieces come together beautifully in a timeless poster that will be available in shops on June 5!

"It’s hard to believe that we’re celebrating 10 years of my Young Variants," Young said. "It’s easier to believe that we’re celebrating 10 years of my covers on the 12th year of me doing them. I mean, it’s Marvel Comics. Everyone’s crazy busy and it’s hard to keep track of every anniversary. And hey, we love playing fast in loose with numbering of things, right? Joking aside, it’s a been such a fun twelve years of getting to make people smile and laugh with my take on the Marvel Universe. Here’s to ten-ish or twelve-ish more!"

Plus, Skottie Young’s hit GIANT-SIZE LITTLE MARVELS INFINITY COMIC comes to print for the first time! See Young’s beloved pint-sized Marvel heroes and villains as they embark on giant-sized adventures! With tales starring the X-Men, the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and more, it’s a whirlwind tour of the Marvel Universe according to Skottie!