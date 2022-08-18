‘Spider-Man’ Writer Dan Slott Untangles She-Hulk & a Web of Lies

Slott’s newfound determination to legislate the Marvel Universe—and his curious line of questioning— eventually led him to answer one of the biggest questions in fans' minds: Couldn’t Spider-Man sue J. Jonah Jameson for libel? This led Slott to create a crossover between the hyphenated heroes, Spider-Man and She-Hulk.

“SHE-HULK (2004) #4 really was my chance to go in and do a full-length issue of a Spider-Man comic,” Slott said. “It was my first super hero monthly book from Marvel, and I didn’t know how long it was going to last and when they were going to wise up and kick me off. So it was like, ‘OK, I’ve got one job to do. Everything I’ve ever wanted to do with Spider-Man, we’re going to do it in this comic. Like, if I get fired tomorrow, if I never get to write Spider-Man again, I will have gotten everything I wanted to get in here.’ So that was kind of fun. That was a hoot.”

In SHE-HULK #4, Spider-Man teams up with She-Hulk to sue J. Jonah Jameson for all the libel printed at The Daily Bugle over the years. However, problems arise for the super hero duo when Spider-Man refuses to reveal his secret identity for a potential payout. (Turns out you can’t cut a check to a masked vigilante!) The legal team is then forced to prove that Spider-Man is who he says he is before a verdict can be reached. Will an old Avengers identity scanner be enough to protect Peter Parker from coming forward?

Slott revealed that this storyline was partially inspired by Steven Grant, Roger Stern, and John Byrne’s AVENGERS (1963) #189 issue “Wings and Arrows!”, which features the first use of the retina identity scanner by Falcon. "That’s one of the big reasons he could never go after Jonah. I remember reading – I think it was a Roger Sterns' AVENGERS issue where he got to put his retina up to a scanner and it registered him as Spider-Man, and it was all kept off-the-books. And I'm like, 'The Avengers are like a real government agency back then.' So he should be able to go, 'I can prove in a court of law I'm Spider-Man. Bring in the Avengers scanner; now I can sue J. Jonah Jameson.' And that was the fun.”