Comics
Published November 9, 2022

Spider-Man: Peter Parker Follows White Rabbit’s Trail

Read the first part of all-new story arc “Run Rabbit Run” in ‘Spider-Verse Unlimited Infinity Comic’ #23, now on the Marvel Unlimited app!

by Robyn Belt

New on the Marvel Unlimited app: Spider-Man is hot on the trail in SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #23 from Alexandra Walker, Zé Carlos, and Erick Arciniega!

SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #23 announcement image

The chase begins in three-part special “Run Rabbit Run,” set across SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED #23-25! When White Rabbit sets fire to Central Park to get Spider-Man’s attention, where will she lead him? And who will get caught in her whirlwind trail of destruction?

Read the first part of “Run Rabbit Run,” and continue the story next week in SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #24, hitting the app November 15!

Get your first look here:

Preview panel from SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #23.
Preview panel from SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #23.
Preview panel from SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #23.
Preview panels from SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #23.

