Comics
Published February 16, 2022

Spidey Swings into His Next Era in Stunning New Cover by Rose Besch!

Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.’s 'Amazing Spider-Man' #1 arrives in April

by Marvel

This year marks the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man and Marvel Comics is proud to celebrate its most iconic hero with a new volume of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN brought to life by two acclaimed comic book talents! Hit writer Zeb Wells will take the helm of one of Marvel’s all-time great comic book series alongside legendary and definitive Spider-Man artist, John Romita Jr.! To celebrate this new age, the debut issue of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN will boast variant covers by the industry’s most in-demand artists including mega popular artist Rose Besch. Check out her vibrant, eye-catching cover now and stay tuned for even more AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 variant cover reveals in the coming weeks!

Amazing Spider-Man #1 Variant Cover by Rose Besch
Amazing Spider-Man #1 Variant Cover by Rose Besch

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1
Written by ZEB WELLS
Art by JOHN ROMITA JR.
Variant Cover by ROSE BESCH 
On Sale 4/6

