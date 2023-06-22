Comics
Published June 22, 2023

Behold the Most Terrifying Spider-Man Story Ever Told in 'Spine-Tingling Spider-Man'

Saladin Ahmed and Juan Ferreyra's 'Spine-Tingling Spider-Man' #0 arrives in September.

by Marvel

Fans can experience the acclaimed SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN Infinity Comic in print for the first time ever in a special one-shot, SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN #0, this September! 

Written by Saladin Ahmed and drawn by Juan Ferreyra, the Spider-Man horror story shook readers to their core when it debuted in 2021 on Marvel Unlimited. Now, fans can enjoy this frightful journey all over again in SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN #0. The one-shot contains the entire saga that introduced Sleep-Stealer, a new villain that got into Spider-Man’s head and haunted Peter Parker’s waking dreams and nightmares. Spidey and readers will lose sleep in this unforgettable, mind-bending adventure that promises to be the scariest Spider-Man story ever told!

"SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN is one of the coolest projects I've ever worked on and I'm thrilled it's coming to print,” Ahmed said. “We're putting Peter through a grueling horror movie grinder, and that resilient spirit of his will be tested like never before! I tapped into some darkness writing this, but the real star here is Juan's mind-blowing, visionary work - which is genuinely some of the best Spider-Art I've ever seen."

SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN #0 cover by Juan Ferreyra

SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN #0
Written by SALADIN AHMED
Art and Cover by JUAN FERREYRA
On Sale 9/13

Join Spider-Man on the most terrifying ride of his life when SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN hits stands in September!

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print. 

