Jerry Ordway Pays Homage to Marvel's Original 'Return of the Jedi' Comic Adaptation in New Classic Trade Dress Variant Covers

Marvel Comics and Star Wars’ decades-long history of comics storytelling will be spotlighted in a unique way this summer with a new line of CLASSIC TRADE DRESS VARIANT COVERS.

This month marks 46 years since Marvel’s initial venture into a galaxy far, far away with the publication of the official comic adaptation of 1977’s Star Wars, now known as A New Hope. Hitting stands over a month before the film’s May theatrical release, the first-ever STAR WARS comic series was a mega success, and Marvel continued the tradition of comics adaptations with the subsequent films, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi, artist Jerry Ordway pays tribute to legendary artist Bill Sienkiewicz’s iconic covers for 1983’s STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI comic series with these new CLASSIC TRADE DRESS VARIANT COVERS. Teaming up with colorist Nolan Woodward, who limited himself to only colors that were available at the time of the original comic adaptation of Return of the Jedi, Ordway has put a modern twist on Sienkiewicz’s exemplary style, resulting in eye-catching visions of characters new and old!

This vintage-style artwork will grace the covers of all four STAR WARS comic series that are currently bridging the gap between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi: STAR WARS, STAR WARS: DARTH VADER, STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA, and STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS. The covers showcase some of the exciting cast shakeups in the titles as they brace themselves for the upcoming crossover event, DARK DROIDS, including Khel Tenna and Boba Fett joining the crew in STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #36 and Luke Skywalker teaming up with Doctor Aphra in STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #34.

STAR WARS #36