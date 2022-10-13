Lady Qi’ra, Darth Vader, the Knights of Ren, and More Come Together on Steven Cummings' Connecting 'Star Wars: Hidden Empire' Variant Covers
See all five 'Star Wars: Hidden Empire' connecting covers together for the first time and pick up 'Star Wars: Hidden Empire' #1 on November 16.
Following STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS and STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN, writer Charles Soule will complete his trilogy of game-changing STAR WARS comic book epics this November in STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE!
The five-issue limited series will continue to spotlight the breakout character from Solo: A Star Wars Story, Lady Qi’ra. Since her comics debut, the criminal leader has had a tremendous impact on Marvel’s STAR WARS comics storytelling, and STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE will see Qi’ra set her bold overarching plan in motion: ridding the galaxy of the Sith!
The series will be drawn by artist Steven Cummings, who also worked on STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN. In addition, Cummings has crafted a stunning connecting piece that will adorn all five issues. These variant covers show some of the stars of the saga including Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine, the Knights of Ren, and more key characters who will take sides in the upcoming conflict!
The mysterious syndicate Crimson Dawn and its leader Lady Qi'ra have become the galaxy's most wanted criminals, as Emperor Palpatine realizes the scope of Qi'ra's plans against him and moves to destroy her. But Qi’ra still has tricks up her sleeve, and with the help of the Knights Of Ren and her many other allies, she will not go down without a fight!
STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE #1 (OF 5)
Written by CHARLES SOULE
Art by STEVE CUMMINGS
Connecting Cover by STEVE CUMMINGS
On Sale 11/16
STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE #2 (OF 5)
Written by CHARLES SOULE
Art by STEVE CUMMINGS
Connecting Cover by STEVE CUMMINGS
On Sale 12/7
STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE #3 (OF 5)
Written by CHARLES SOULE
Art by STEVE CUMMINGS
Connecting Cover by STEVE CUMMINGS
On Sale 2/8
STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE #4 (OF 5)
Written by CHARLES SOULE
Art by STEVE CUMMINGS
Connecting Cover by STEVE CUMMINGS
On Sale March 2023
STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE #5 (OF 5)
Written by CHARLES SOULE
Art by STEVE CUMMINGS
Connecting Cover by STEVE CUMMINGS
On Sale April 2023
Check out all the covers now and be there when Qi’ra’s deadly ambitions send shockwaves throughout the galaxy in STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE #1 on November 16.
