Get Your First Look at 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian' #1

The saga of the Mandalorian comes to Marvel Comics!

Kicking off in July, STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN will be an eight-issue adaptation of the Disney+ series’ first season, giving fans a chance to relive the events and characters of Season 1 through the lens of writer Rodney Barnes and artist Georges Jeanty. From the thrilling introduction of Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin to his unforgettable first encounter with the Child, these iconic STAR WARS moments will be brought to life in a brand-new way, and you can get your first look at the highly-anticipated debut issue right now in a special preview.

“The story of the Mandalorian checks so many boxes of the stuff I’m passionate about,” Barnes told StarWars.com. “I love Westerns, fantasy, science fiction, comedy, drama…it’s a dream gig for any writer. I’m just glad I was chosen for this assignment!”