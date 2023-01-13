Storm Faces the Full Destructive Potential of Her Omega-Level Powers in Electrifying New Solo Series

This May, Storm will headline a brand-new solo series that spotlights why she’s one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Universe!

A thrilling five-issue limited series, STORM will be written by groundbreaking creator Ann Nocenti, known for her definitive run on DAREDEVIL and her storied career as a X-MEN editor. In the same spirit as titles such as SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN and VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR, where the industry’s greatest creators take a retro spin on Marvel heroes in key moments throughout Marvel Comics history, STORM will delve into Storm’s fan-favorite “punk” era! Joining Nocenti will be artist Sid Kotian, who just teamed up with Chris Claremont to revisit another classic period for Storm in the recently acclaimed GAMBIT limited series.

The upcoming series will see Storm’s omega-level mutant gifts evolve in a radical way, causing her to lose control at a pivotal time in her journey as leader of the X-Men. In the tumultuous journey that follows, fans will see Storm confront a new nemesis, perform breathtaking never-before-seen feats, and even fall in love!

Ororo Munroe has been a thief, a goddess and a leader of the X-Men – and she’s just getting started! With her mutant ability to control the weather bolstered by her top-notch fighting skills, she’s a formidable opponent like no other (as Callisto of the Morlocks can attest)! But when an elemental power emerges near the Xavier Mansion, it’ll take Storm to the limit of her powers and beyond! Get ready for an electrifying all-new adventure showcasing Storm’s days of rocking her mohawk and leading the X-Men, as she faces an all-new villain that will threaten to tear her apart from her team…and what she thought she knew about herself!

“I joke about how cool it is that Marvel ‘brings back us old timers to sing our greatest hits’ for the LEGENDS series, but it truly is an honor and a joy,” Nocenti said. “When Editors Mark Basso and Drew Baumgartner then asked me to write a story with ‘punk’ Storm, I wanted the story to reflect her outfit. I thought about punk musicians like Iggy Pop and the Sex Pistols, and their apocryphal rebellious attitude. So it was exciting to start from there, and think, ‘What would Storm rebel against?’ Her own powers? The X-Men? Being Team leader?”

“I knew it couldn't be classic Storm, always calm, regal and serene,” she continued. “It should be a wild Storm, running from herself. And then I picked up a stack of current X-MEN, and really loved the exciting new places the X-Men have gone, and was inspired by those stories. So that even though this story takes place long ago, there are hints in Storm, Kitty Pryde, and the other X-Men as to who the will become in the future.”