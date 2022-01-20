Strange Academy's First Semester Ends But There's More Magic To Come

In 2020, Marvel Comics welcomed fans new and old to STRANGE ACADEMY, an enchanting series by writer Skottie Young and artist Humberto Ramos. Set at Doctor Strange’s school for the mystic arts, the series saw some of Marvel’s most powerful sorcerers unite to teach the next generation of magic users. Over the course of 18 spellbinding issues, fans have fallen in love with bright new stars like Emily Bright, Doyle Dormammu, and Zoe Laveau, and saw just how bright the future of magic in the Marvel Universe is! The hit sensation will end its first chapter in April’s STRANGE ACADEMY #18 but there’s plenty of more STRANGE ACADEMY adventures still ahead…

“This book is so close to my heart. We created so many brand new characters and brought each one to life in such a unique way,” Young said. “Working alongside my brother Humberto over these last 18 issues has been such a special thing to me. I’m just glad we have more Strange Academy stories to tell and can’t wait to get them in your hands!”

“Platitudes get thrown around a lot in these pages, but if you’ve been reading STRANGE ACADEMY, you know we don’t mess around. So listen up,” Senior Editor Nick Lowe says. “Seriously, you do not want to miss this issue that is going to destroy you emotionally and destroy the school beyond recognition.”

Pick up the stunning finale of STRANGE ACADEMY on April 27 and keep your spellbooks handy for the second semester of STRANGE ACADEMY starting this summer!