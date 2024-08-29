The Final Battle of the Galactic Civil War is Told Across Three New 'Star Wars' Comic Series

This October, a new era of Star Wars comic book storytelling begins in STAR WARS: THE BATTLE OF JAKKU! Written by acclaimed, award-winning author Alex Segura (Star Wars: Poe Dameron – Free Fall, EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE) and drawn by a trio of superstar artistic talent—Leonard Kirk, Stefano Raffaele, and Jethro Morales—STAR WARS: THE BATTLE OF JAKKU will be told across three limited series: INSURGENCY RISING, REPUBLIC UNDER SIEGE, and LAST STAND.



Set after Return of the Jedi, the saga will be centered around the never-before-told final moments of the Galactic Civil War. First introduced in Star Wars: The Force Awakens as Rey scavenged amongst its wreckage, the Battle of Jakku was a pivotal turning point for the galaxy.



On the sandy dunes of Jakku, the scattered forces of the Empire made their desperate last stand after their secret base was discovered by the Rebellion, who were determined to destroy them once and for all so that the New Republic could thrive! Now, fans will witness this pivotal moment in Star Wars canon for the first time ever!



Starring core characters like Luke and Leia as well as new heroes and villains who were instrumental during this thrilling period, the three Battle of Jakku series will bridge the gap between the Original Trilogy and the Sequel Trilogy like never before, revealing key insights behind the aftermath of the Battle of Endor and the Empire's demise, including the Emperor’s secret contingency plans; and introduce the shocking power-hungry threats that emerged during this time of uncertainty!



"It's an unbelievable honor to be able to tell this lost story of Star Wars history, alongside so many amazing artists, in the pages of the three BATTLE OF JAKKU limited series," Segura said. "Our story will be epic in scope - involving all the major characters you love, plus some new, exciting additions to the mythos."



"We'll not only give readers a front-row seat to the final battle of the Galactic Civil War - we'll reframe the aftermath of the Battle of Endor and introduce a new, menacing threat that will keep our heroes guessing. The goal for all of us is to turn up the volume and make sure this adventure stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the other stories of the era. As the Empire collapses, a new darkness arises!"