The Industry’s Top Artists Celebrate Amazing Spider-Man’s Next Era with Stunning New Variant Covers

Check out the first six variant covers in the gallery below and stay tuned for more AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 cover reveals in the coming weeks, including artwork by Russell Dauterman, Patrick Gleason, and more!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art and Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

Variant Cover by TRAVIS CHAREST

Variant Cover by JIM CHEUNG

Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Connecting Variant Cover by BENGAL

Web-Head Variant Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU

Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE

Hidden Gem Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY & JOHN ROMITA SR.

Variant Cover by ROSE BESCH

Virgin Variant Cover by ROSE BESCH

On Sale 4/6!