Published January 14, 2022

The Industry’s Top Artists Celebrate Amazing Spider-Man’s Next Era with Stunning New Variant Covers

New covers by Peach Momoko, Stanley “Artgerm” Lau, and more revealed for April’s AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1

by Marvel

This year marks the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man and Marvel Comics is proud to celebrate its most iconic hero with a new volume of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN brought to life by two acclaimed comic book talents! Arriving in April, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 will be written by Zeb Wells, known for his work on HELLIONS and AMAZING SPIDER-MAN’s current “Beyond” era and drawn by the legendary John Romita Jr. To celebrate this incredible launch, the debut issue will sport glorious variant covers by artists including Peach Momoko, InHyuk Lee, Stanley “Artgerm” Lau, Travis Charest, Humberto Ramos, a Hidden Gem cover by Mark Bagley and John Romita Sr., and many more!

Amazing Spider-Man #1 Variant Cover by InHyuk Lee
Amazing Spider-Man #1 Variant Cover by InHyuk Lee

Check out the first six variant covers in the gallery below and stay tuned for more AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 cover reveals in the coming weeks, including artwork by Russell Dauterman, Patrick Gleason, and more!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1
Written by ZEB WELLS
Art and Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.
Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS
Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY
Variant Cover by TRAVIS CHAREST
Variant Cover by JIM CHEUNG
Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN
Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG
Connecting Variant Cover by BENGAL
Web-Head Variant Cover by PATRICK GLEASON
Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO
Variant Cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU
Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE
Hidden Gem Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY & JOHN ROMITA SR.
Variant Cover by ROSE BESCH
Virgin Variant Cover by ROSE BESCH
On Sale 4/6!

Amazing Spider-Man #1 Variant Cover by Travis Charest

