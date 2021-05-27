The Mysterious Threat Behind the Last Annihilation Revealed in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' #15

“GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY and S.W.O.R.D. have been building their own unique gravity for a while now, and in space, when two objects have gravity, there's a pretty good chance they'll crash into each other - or get sucked into the orbit of something even bigger,” Ewing said. “Marvel Space these days is a fragile coalition of worlds that chose peace over war, a little bubble of hope in a cruel void - but there's an enemy nobody ever suspected readying an attack that'll either cement all those frail alliances or tear them to pieces."

In recent issues, the Guardians of the Galaxy have increased their ranks like never before, recruiting powerhouses such as Wiccan, Hulkling, the original Quasar, and even Doctor Doom! But will they all be enough to withstand what’s to come? Pick up GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #15 to discover what villain is behind THE LAST ANNIHILATION and to see the twisted vision they have in store for the galaxy. And stay tuned for more information on this epic cosmic crossover, including the full revealed cover of GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #16!

Preview issue #15 with the gallery below - and retailers, don’t forget to order your copies by Monday, May 31!

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #15 (APR210926)

Written by AL EWING

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Colors by FEDERICO BLEE

Cover by BRETT BOOTH

On Sale 6/23