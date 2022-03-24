Comics
Published March 24, 2022

Walter Simonson, Jason Aaron and More of Thor's Greatest Writers and Artists Return to Asgard for Thor's 750th Issue

Get a sneak peek at interior pages and Mjolnir’s new look from 'Thor' #24, the giant-sized spectacular arriving April 27

by Marvel

Next month, fans will get to celebrate the long and storied history of the God of Thunder with the writers and artists who helped build his legacy!

Arriving just in time for Thor’s 60th anniversary, THOR #24 will be a 74-page epic honoring 750 thunderous issues. The milestone issue will see some of Thor’s greatest legends return home to tell thrilling new tales set during their landmark runs.

THOR #24 will take place in the aftermath of “GOD OF HAMMERS,” the latest epic in writer Donny Cates and artist Nic Klein’s hit run on the title. After a scorched-earth victory that cost the God of Thunder both his hammer and his father, Thor and all of Asgard mourn Odin, unaware that the former All-Father lives on in Thor’s newly reforged hammer!

In addition to the main story by Cates and Klein, here are the all-new tales readers can look forward to:

Thor #24 variant cover by Stephanie Hans
THOR #24 VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS

THOR #24
Written by DONNY CATES, J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI, WALTER SIMONSON, DAN JURGENS, AL EWING, & JASON AARON
Art by NIC KLEIN, OLIVIER COIPEL, DAN JURGENS, WALTER SIMONSON, LEE GARBETT, & DAS PASTORAS
Colors by MATT WILSON, LAURA MARTIN, ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ, & ANTONIO FABELA
Cover by NIC KLEIN
Variant Cover by STEPHANIE HANS

Check out interior pages and Nic Klein’s design sheet for Mjolnir’s new look now and pick up THOR #24 when it arrives on April 27!
 
In this article: Thor (Thor Odinson), Odin, Loki, Balder, Beta Ray Bill
1/
Thor #24 artwork by Das Pastoras

