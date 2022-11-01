Tony Stark Versus A.I.M.

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 30,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips. Start your 7-day free trial, or sign up with plans as low as $9.99 a month.

Now on the Marvel Unlimited app: In new story arc “Sabotage,” told in AVENGERS UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #17-18, Tony Stark will have to rely on smarts alone when he’s separated from his Iron Man suit!

The latest story in the weekly, vertical anthology series, issues #17 and #18 of AVENGERS UNLIMITED puts the (de)armored Avenger to the test. When the nefarious A.I.M. attacks the Project: P.E.G.A.S.U.S. installation and catches Stark unawares, he is left without his greatest asset. Now, trapped deep inside P.E.G.A.S.U.S., Tony Stark must lead a group of scientists to safety!