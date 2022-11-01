Tony Stark Versus A.I.M.
Who is Iron Man without his armor? Find out in “Sabotage,” the latest story arc in weekly Infinity Comics series ‘Avengers Unlimited.’
Now on the Marvel Unlimited app: In new story arc “Sabotage,” told in AVENGERS UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #17-18, Tony Stark will have to rely on smarts alone when he’s separated from his Iron Man suit!
The latest story in the weekly, vertical anthology series, issues #17 and #18 of AVENGERS UNLIMITED puts the (de)armored Avenger to the test. When the nefarious A.I.M. attacks the Project: P.E.G.A.S.U.S. installation and catches Stark unawares, he is left without his greatest asset. Now, trapped deep inside P.E.G.A.S.U.S., Tony Stark must lead a group of scientists to safety!
Read “Sabotage” Parts One and Two on the app now, and get a sneak peek from issue #17:
