Comics
Published November 1, 2022

Tony Stark Versus A.I.M.

Who is Iron Man without his armor? Find out in “Sabotage,” the latest story arc in weekly Infinity Comics series ‘Avengers Unlimited.’

by Robyn Belt

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet?

Now on the Marvel Unlimited app: In new story arc “Sabotage,” told in AVENGERS UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #17-18, Tony Stark will have to rely on smarts alone when he’s separated from his Iron Man suit!

The latest story in the weekly, vertical anthology series, issues #17 and #18 of AVENGERS UNLIMITED puts the (de)armored Avenger to the test. When the nefarious A.I.M. attacks the Project: P.E.G.A.S.U.S. installation and catches Stark unawares, he is left without his greatest asset. Now, trapped deep inside P.E.G.A.S.U.S., Tony Stark must lead a group of scientists to safety!

Announcement Image

Read “Sabotage” Parts One and Two on the app now, and get a sneak peek from issue #17:

Preview Page 1
Preview Page 2
Preview Page 3
Preview Page 4
Preview Page 5
Preview panels from AVENGERS UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #17 by Jeremy Adams, Dante Bastianoni, and Chris Sotomayor.

Download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android devices now for more vertical comics starring favorite Marvel characters.



In this article: Infinity Comics, Marvel Unlimited, Iron Man (Tony Stark), A.I.M., Avengers

