Our Top Moments from ‘Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters’

DARTH VADER CLAIMS SOLO (STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #2)

When Darth Vader wants something, he takes it. And while Vader has little use for Solo himself, he realizes that Han is excellent bait for Vader’s estranged son, Luke Skywalker. Vader demonstrated his complete lack of fear of both the Hutts and the Crimson Dawn by snatching Jabba’s prize away and then refusing to pay Crimson Dawn’s fee.

THE DEADLY HANDS OF TERÄS KÄSI (STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #3)

Qi'ra is a formidable power player with a network of connections all her own, but we couldn’t suspect that she would be able to fight Darth Vader on her own terms. She didn’t back down from the challenge when Vader moved to take Solo without paying. Qi'ra’s fighting technique suggests that she may have been trained by her former boss, Darth Maul. She also studied the martial arts known as Teräs Käsi, a hand-to-hand combat designed to take down Jedi, and Vader referred to it by name. But even that knowledge could only hold Vader back for so long.

Remember what we said about Vader getting what he wants? Once he had Han’s frozen body, Vader immediately used it as collateral to issue a demand to his son. If Luke Skywalker didn’t immediately surrender himself, then Vader had no qualms about using his lightsaber to slice Han Solo in half. This was not an idle threat, and Vader has done far worse for far less.