Comics
Published August 23, 2024

'Ultimate Spider-Man' #9 Preview Pits Peter Parker Against Walter Hardy's Black Cat

Get a sneak peek of Spider-Man and Green Goblin's team up against Black Cat in the next issue of 'Ultimate Spider-Man.'

by William Shammah

The Sinister Six make their first play!

In ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN (2024) #8 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto, Wilson Fisk assembled the Sinister Six of Earth-6160: Mr. Negative, Black Cat, Kraven the Hunter, Mole Man, Mysterio, and himself. These New York City crime lords came together to find a permanent solution to their common problem: Spider-Man and Green Goblin!

Next month, ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN (2024) #9 promises to pit the red and green crimefighting duo against the Sinister Six at last! First up? None other than the Black Cat himself!

This preview for ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN (2024) #9 opens with J. Jonah Jameson, Ben Parker, and Mary Jane Watson looking over some of Spider-Man's latest endeavors in the press. Meanwhile, Spider-Man and Green Goblin chat with Otto Octavius about Harry's suit of armor at an Oscorp laboratory. Spider-Man and Green Goblin then take to the streets, only to be ambushed by none other than the Black Cat himself.

Meet the new Ultimate Universe Black Cat in a special first look at ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #9 below!

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #9 interior artwork by Marco Checchetto

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #9
Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN
Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO
On Sale 9/25

Are Spider-Man and Green Goblin ready to take on the Sinister Six? Find out in ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #9, out September 25!

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

In this article: Spider-Man (Ultimate), Green Goblin (Ultimate), Black Cat (Ultimate)

Ultimate Spider-Man #9 Preview

