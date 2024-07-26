SDCC 2024: 'Ultimate Universe: One Year In' Sets the Stage for Year Two
In addition to setting up the second year of the Ultimate line, 'Ultimate Universe: One Year In' #1 includes the debut of the Ultimate versions of two major Marvel characters.
Each year at San Diego Comic-Con, fans gather at the Next Big Thing Panel to discover the biggest shakeups coming to Marvel Comics!
This year was no different—in addition to revealing a teaser for ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM, a new status quo coming to the Marvel Universe following BLOOD HUNT, Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and a host of Marvel creators announced exciting new series, teased upcoming storylines, and debuted trailers.
Among the series announced was ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: ONE YEAR IN #1, a special one-shot finale to the first year of Marvel’s hit new Ultimate line.
It’s been one year since the Maker was locked away and the Ultimate Universe was left in the hands of his villainous council. And in that time, heroes around the world have risen up, determined to fix this broken world.
Now, with one year left until their leader’s return, the Maker’s Council launches a bold plan to wipe out these heroes. This oversized one-shot sets the stage for the second year of the Ultimate line and includes the debut of the Ultimate versions of two major Marvel characters!
ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: ONE YEAR IN #1
Written by DENIZ CAMP
Art by TBA
Cover by STEFANO CASELLI
On Sale 12/11
Check out the cover and stay tuned for more San Diego Comic-Con news throughout the weekend!
