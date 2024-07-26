Comics
Published July 26, 2024

SDCC 2024: 'Ultimate Universe: One Year In' Sets the Stage for Year Two

In addition to setting up the second year of the Ultimate line, 'Ultimate Universe: One Year In' #1 includes the debut of the Ultimate versions of two major Marvel characters.

by Marvel

Each year at San Diego Comic-Con, fans gather at the Next Big Thing Panel to discover the biggest shakeups coming to Marvel Comics!

This year was no different—in addition to revealing a teaser for ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM, a new status quo coming to the Marvel Universe following BLOOD HUNT, Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and a host of Marvel creators announced exciting new series, teased upcoming storylines, and debuted trailers.

Among the series announced was ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: ONE YEAR IN #1, a special one-shot finale to the first year of Marvel’s hit new Ultimate line.

It’s been one year since the Maker was locked away and the Ultimate Universe was left in the hands of his villainous council. And in that time, heroes around the world have risen up, determined to fix this broken world.

Now, with one year left until their leader’s return, the Maker’s Council launches a bold plan to wipe out these heroes. This oversized one-shot sets the stage for the second year of the Ultimate line and includes the debut of the Ultimate versions of two major Marvel characters!

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: ONE YEAR IN #1 cover by Stefano Caselli

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: ONE YEAR IN #1
Written by DENIZ CAMP
Art by TBA
Cover by STEFANO CASELLI
On Sale 12/11

Check out the cover and stay tuned for more San Diego Comic-Con news throughout the weekend!

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print. 

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Makes Its Worldwide Premiere in New York City

Movies

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Makes Its Worldwide Premiere in New York City

Sam Wilson Takes Flight in First 'Captain America: Brave New World'

Movies

Sam Wilson Takes Flight in First 'Captain America: Brave New World' Trailer

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness Returns in 'Agatha All Along' Trailer

TV Shows

Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness Returns in 'Agatha All Along' Trailer

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
NYX (2024) #1 cover by Sara Pichelli

Comics

July 24's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Magneto in 'X-Men '97'

Podcasts

See the X-Men Comics That Inspired ‘X-Men ‘97’

In this article: Ultimates (Ultimate), San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Related

The Best Marvel Cosplay at SDCC 2024!

4:21

Marvel Live

The Best Marvel Cosplay at SDCC 2024!

Variants from near and far hit the #MarvelSDCC stage for this year’s Cosplay Contest, presented by LEGO. Which was your favorite? #ad

6 hours ago
SDCC 2024: ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Takes the Stage at Marvel’s Hall H Panel

Live Events

SDCC 2024: ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Takes the Stage at Marvel’s Hall H Panel

Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford star in the upcoming Marvel Studios film, hitting theaters February 14, 2025.

7 hours ago
SDCC 2024: Marvel Studios’ ‘Thunderbolts*’ Cast Teases the Film in Hall H

Live Events

SDCC 2024: Marvel Studios’ ‘Thunderbolts*’ Cast Teases the Film in Hall H

The cast of the upcoming Marvel Studios film took the stage at San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

7 hours ago
PSYLOCKE #1 cover by Mahmud Asrar

Comics

SDCC 2024: Marvel Announces New 'Psylocke' Solo Comic Series

Set in the X-Men’s new era, Alyssa Wong and Vincenzo Carratù's 'Psylocke' begins this November.

8 hours ago