Steve Rogers Teams Up with an All-New Shield-Bearer in 'The United States of Captain America' #3
Meet Joe Gomez, the Kickapoo Tribe’s own Captain America, created by Darcie Little Badger and David Cutler!
Next month, Marvel Comics is proud to celebrate 80 years of Captain America with an extraordinary new series: THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA! Written by Christopher Cantwell with art by Dale Eaglesham, this limited series will be an epic adventure worthy of the iconic hero’s milestone anniversary. Not only will the series see the ultimate Captain America team-up—bringing together Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, and John Walker—but along the way it will introduce new shield-bearers that have been inspired by the star-spangled Avenger. Created by a diverse lineup of all-star talent, these new Marvel heroes come from all walks of life and will have their thrilling origins, heartfelt motivations, and bright futures explored by their creators in special backup tales each issue.
Fans already got their first glimpse at the likes of Aaron Fischer and Nichelle Wright and now can check out the third new “captain” that Steve Rogers will find in this can’t-miss series: Joe Gomez, the Captain America of the Kickapoo Tribe. Created by geoscientist and Lipan Apache writer Darcie Little Badger and Qalipu Mi’kmaq First Nation artist David Cutler, Joe Gomez will debut this August in THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #3.
“Something I love about Joe is his day job. It represents everything he stands for as a hero,” Little Badger explains. “See, Joe Gomez is a construction worker, a builder in a world plagued by destruction. Every time a spaceship crashes into a bridge or a supervillain transforms a whole city block into rubble, people like Joe make things whole again. Work like that may seem thankless, but Joe genuinely enjoys helping his community survive and thrive. That's why he won't charge elders for home repair services (the Joe Gomez senior discount is 100%). That's also why he's willing to risk his life to save others. I know lots of people like Joe--many of them my Indigenous relatives--so it was wonderful to help develop a character with his values, strength, and extreme crane-operating skills.”
“I can't really express the pride I feel being a part of the team that gets to introduce Joe to the world,” Cutler says. “The Marvel Universe is the biggest stage there is, and bringing a new First Nations hero to that venue means more than I can say.”
The saga of THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA begins when Captain America’s original shield is stolen. And when the mysterious shield thief targets a cultural landmark in Kansas, hoping to put a permanent stain on Captain America’s image, Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson are hot on his trail when they meet the Kickapoo Tribe’s own Captain America. But there’s more to the thief’s agenda than meets the eye and the three Caps may be headed straight into a trap!
Look out for Joe Gomez’s action-packed debut this August and stay tuned for the final two new Cap reveals coming your way soon!
UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #3 (OF 5)
Written by CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL & DARCIE LITTLE BADGER
Art by DALE EAGLESHAM & DAVID CUTLER
Cover by GERALD PAREL
Design Variant Cover by DAVID CUTLER
