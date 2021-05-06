Steve Rogers Teams Up with an All-New Shield-Bearer in 'The United States of Captain America' #3

Next month, Marvel Comics is proud to celebrate 80 years of Captain America with an extraordinary new series: THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA! Written by Christopher Cantwell with art by Dale Eaglesham, this limited series will be an epic adventure worthy of the iconic hero’s milestone anniversary. Not only will the series see the ultimate Captain America team-up—bringing together Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, and John Walker—but along the way it will introduce new shield-bearers that have been inspired by the star-spangled Avenger. Created by a diverse lineup of all-star talent, these new Marvel heroes come from all walks of life and will have their thrilling origins, heartfelt motivations, and bright futures explored by their creators in special backup tales each issue.

Fans already got their first glimpse at the likes of Aaron Fischer and Nichelle Wright and now can check out the third new “captain” that Steve Rogers will find in this can’t-miss series: Joe Gomez, the Captain America of the Kickapoo Tribe. Created by geoscientist and Lipan Apache writer Darcie Little Badger and Qalipu Mi’kmaq First Nation artist David Cutler, Joe Gomez will debut this August in THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #3.