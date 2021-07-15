Christopher Cantwell on Introducing Local Caps in 'The United States of Captain America'

I tried to portray Jeremy as having those qualities as well. To me, those are the qualities I saw in various service members we interviewed when I worked on that documentary. There was a warmth, an understanding, and a deep care that they all demonstrated in their vocational careers. It changed my life, encountering them. Meeting my friend Jeremy changed my life. It opened up my world and my perspective on the nation. Steve Rogers—and by extension the other Caps, old and new—changes people’s lives when he encounters them, and not just by saving them from some disaster. Steve’s intrinsic human qualities are so pure and virtuous, that I believe when people come into contact with those, they can’t help but be affected by them, most likely for the rest of their lives.

Each local Cap comes from a different background yet they all look up to Steve Rogers in some way or the other. Can you address how you handled showcasing the various perspectives of this group of characters?

I handled the perspectives the way I think any writer does… by trying to make these characters feel like real people, as much as possible. In building out the issues' outlines, first I tried to examine my own relation to the country. I’m definitely a privileged white guy who grew up in the suburbs of Texas, but I’m also technically the son of an immigrant, the kid of a mother who came from war-torn Germany, with grandparents who were all wrapped up in that tragic string of events. They all had profound feelings about America. My mother was naturalized as a citizen at 18. I have breadbasket ancestors who came to work in an Illinois refinery in the 19th century. I grew up Roman Catholic. Now, I’m a Zen Buddhist and study with the Zen community in San Francisco. My parents were Reaganite Republicans until they caucused for Obama in ’08. I remember 9/11, Iraq. I lost a friend to the horrors of that war. I’ve lived on the “Left Coast” now for over 20 years. But I’m also now a dad with two little sons, worrying about wildfire season and sweltering rising temperatures and drought.