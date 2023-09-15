Moon Knight's Transformative Adventure Continues in 'Vengeance of the Moon Knight'

After the death of Moon Knight… comes his vengeance.

Starting next month, readers will witness Marc Spector’s dramatic final moments play out in MOON KNIGHT #28-30, but writer Jed MacKay and artist Alessandro Cappuccio’s mission is far from over! At the start of the new year, the acclaimed creative team’s bold era of Moon Knight enters its next phase in VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #1!



Over the course of 30 issues, MacKay and Cappuccio have revitalized the Moon Knight mythos with the introduction of a new fist of Khonshu, Hunter’s Moon; the return of Moon Knight’s archenemy, Black Spectre; and an exciting new calling for Marc Spector at the Midnight Mission! Now, this blockbuster run reaches an explosive turning point as the pieces fall into place for Moon Knight’s ultimate demise.

When the dust settles, a new avatar of Khonshu’s wrath will awaken! Complete with a new look and an unquenchable thirst for battle, this mysterious new Moon Knight emerges to take Marc’s place in VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT—a deadlier Lunar Legionnaire for the dark times ahead!



Clad in the black of mourning, the Midnight Mission remains! But who is left to keep the faith? And how have they been changed by the Black Spectre's master stroke? The next chapter of MOON KNIGHT starts here as the congregants of the Midnight Mission pick up the pieces and carry on the mission... and find themselves faced with a mysterious new enemy in eerily familiar vestments.



"MOON KNIGHT may be dying, but VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT rises, clawing itself from the grave!" MacKay said. "We're thrilled to bring the next chapter of this saga to uneasy life as the Midnight Mission reels from a recent loss... and yet, Moon Knight still stalks the night time streets? Despite the apocalyptic events of MOON KNIGHT #28-30, we have plenty left to tell in the story of the Moon Knight, and I'm excited for readers to join us!"



"Working with Tom [Brevoort] and Jed is one of the most natural things I've ever done, we are in perfect sync and I hope our relationship lasts much longer," Cappuccio added. "This new Moon Knight cycle will hold several surprises for readers and I look forward to being able to show them to you in the coming months.”



Explaining the new design, Cappuccio said, “We needed a new black suit in this series, so here we are! For the design, I took inspiration from ancient Egyptian banded armor while trying to stay true to the mood of the character. I replaced the classic batons with similar weapons that are reminiscent of the flowers of the Nile as depicted in the hieroglyphics. He is a new Moon Knight in both appearance and spirit and needed a change of look to suit the situation as you will see!"