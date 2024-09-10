Comics
Published September 10, 2024

'Venom: Original Sin' Infinity Comic Slithers onto Marvel Unlimited

Steve Orlando and Scott Koblish's 'Venom: Original Sin' Infinity Comic sends Eddie Brock on a journey into his symbiote's past.

by Meagan Damore

Like everyone else, Eddie Brock has regrets about the mistakes he's made. Unlike everyone else, he also possesses the ability to do something about that—and with this great power, he sees it as his responsibility to fix them in VENOM: ORIGINAL SIN INFINITY COMIC (2024) by Steve Orlando and Scott Koblish.

As the King in Black, Eddie has control over all symbiotes anywhere in space… or time. Now, he's set his sights on his first mistake, from a time before he was Venom… a time when the symbiote was still the property of one Peter Parker

Available now on Marvel Unlimited, VENOM: ORIGINAL SIN INFINITY COMIC (2024) #1 picks up in one of Eddie's lowest moments. Soon, he makes a fateful encounter that could completely alter the trajectory of his life… but he may not be ready for what comes next.

VENOM: ORIGINIAL SIN INFINITY COMIC (2024) #1 cover by Scott Koblish

VENOM: ORIGINAL SIN INFINITY COMIC (2024) #1
Written by STEVE ORLANDO
Art by SCOTT KOBLISH
Colors by YEN NITRO
Available Now on Marvel Unlimited

Can—or perhaps should—Eddie Brock rewrite his past? Find out in VENOM: ORIGINAL SIN INFINITY COMIC (2024) #1, available now on Marvel Unlimited!

Want to dive into Venom's past? Join Marvel Unlimited for instant access to 30,000+ comics on the Marvel Unlimited app or on the web, with digital issues spanning Marvel Comics classics to ongoing series!

Comics

Marvel's 85th Anniversary: Marvel Comics Through the Decades

Comics

September 11's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Live Events

All the Marvel News from D23 2024

Live Events

SDCC 2024: All the News from Marvel Studios’ Hall H Panel

Comics

2024 Marvel Unlimited Plus Member Kit Available Now

In this article: Venom (Eddie Brock), Infinity Comics, Marvel Unlimited

