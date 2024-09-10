'Venom: Original Sin' Infinity Comic Slithers onto Marvel Unlimited
Steve Orlando and Scott Koblish's 'Venom: Original Sin' Infinity Comic sends Eddie Brock on a journey into his symbiote's past.
Like everyone else, Eddie Brock has regrets about the mistakes he's made. Unlike everyone else, he also possesses the ability to do something about that—and with this great power, he sees it as his responsibility to fix them in VENOM: ORIGINAL SIN INFINITY COMIC (2024) by Steve Orlando and Scott Koblish.
As the King in Black, Eddie has control over all symbiotes anywhere in space… or time. Now, he's set his sights on his first mistake, from a time before he was Venom… a time when the symbiote was still the property of one Peter Parker…
Available now on Marvel Unlimited, VENOM: ORIGINAL SIN INFINITY COMIC (2024) #1 picks up in one of Eddie's lowest moments. Soon, he makes a fateful encounter that could completely alter the trajectory of his life… but he may not be ready for what comes next.
VENOM: ORIGINAL SIN INFINITY COMIC (2024) #1
Written by STEVE ORLANDO
Art by SCOTT KOBLISH
Colors by YEN NITRO
Available Now on Marvel Unlimited
Can—or perhaps should—Eddie Brock rewrite his past? Find out in VENOM: ORIGINAL SIN INFINITY COMIC (2024) #1, available now on Marvel Unlimited!
Want to dive into Venom's past? Join Marvel Unlimited for instant access to 30,000+ comics on the Marvel Unlimited app or on the web, with digital issues spanning Marvel Comics classics to ongoing series!
