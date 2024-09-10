'Venom: Original Sin' Infinity Comic Slithers onto Marvel Unlimited

Like everyone else, Eddie Brock has regrets about the mistakes he's made. Unlike everyone else, he also possesses the ability to do something about that—and with this great power, he sees it as his responsibility to fix them in VENOM: ORIGINAL SIN INFINITY COMIC (2024) by Steve Orlando and Scott Koblish.

As the King in Black, Eddie has control over all symbiotes anywhere in space… or time. Now, he's set his sights on his first mistake, from a time before he was Venom… a time when the symbiote was still the property of one Peter Parker…

Available now on Marvel Unlimited, VENOM: ORIGINAL SIN INFINITY COMIC (2024) #1 picks up in one of Eddie's lowest moments. Soon, he makes a fateful encounter that could completely alter the trajectory of his life… but he may not be ready for what comes next.