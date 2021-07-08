The Many Looks of Loki

Man, woman, young, old, and even animal... In Loki’s own words, "I can turn into anything, as long as it's me." While Loki was once eternally tapped to be the villain to his adoptive brother, the trickster god has fought to forge his own path in recent years. That’s why he’s now king of the Frost Giants, and on better terms with Thor. He’s not quite a hero, but Loki has renounced his status as the God of Lies. Now, he’s the God of Stories too.

Speaking of stories, Loki’s various forms and variations have appeared across time, space, and even universes in mighty Marvel lore. Take a look back at some of his most memorable incarnations with these Marvel Unlimited comic picks!