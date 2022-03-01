Caught in Spidey's Web: Who is Calypso?

Born in Haiti, the priestess Calypso Ezili studied and wielded powerful arcane magic. She would soon be known to those who crossed paths with her as 'The Witch' and 'Hunter of Souls.'

Introduced over 40 years ago, she has proven herself a formidable opponent for our New York heroes, Spider-Man and Daredevil.

Want to know more about this unyielding sorceress? Keep reading!