Wolverine & Nightcrawler's Friendship, Explained

Reunited

Although he was rewarded with eternal paradise, Nightcrawler knew the X-Men still needed him and struggled to enjoy it.



When Azazel—the mutant thought to be Kurt's father at the time—began to raid the heavens for souls in AMAZING X-MEN (2013) #1 by Jason Aaron and Ed McGuinness, Nightcrawler recruited Bamfs, small creatures that resembled him, to transport the X-Men to the afterlife to help.



Wolverine and the X-Men bravely ventured into the great beyond, where Wolverine fell into the icy depths of Purgatory. Driven by faith that Nightcrawler had brought them there and would be able to come back with them, Wolverine trudged through the endless frozen landscape. Just when he was on the brink of collapse, Nightcrawler arrived to rescue him and the two enjoyed an emotional reunion. Together, they defeated Azazel, and both the X-Men and Nightcrawler returned to the land of living.



Kurt was glad to learn that, following his death, Wolverine parted ways with Cyclops and reopened Xavier's school, now named the Jean Grey School. He happily joined him there as a teacher, but his decision to reject heaven tormented him. In NIGHTCRAWLER (2014) #3 by Claremont and Todd Nauck, it was Wolverine's turn to offer spiritual guidance as he encouraged Kurt to make the most of his second chance.



Unfortunately, tragedy soon struck again. Wolverine had lost his healing factor and, although Nightcrawler pleaded with him to slow down, he met his end facing off against old enemies. Nightcrawler could only pray that Wolverine had finally found peace as he celebrated his dear friend's storied life in NIGHTCRAWLER (2014) #7 by Claremont and Nauck.