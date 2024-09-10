Wolverine & Nightcrawler's Friendship, Explained
Explore the history of Wolverine and Nightcrawler's bond as Kurt comes to Logan's aid in 'Wolverine' #1.
Wolverine has never had a friend more devoted to him than Nightcrawler. A gruff loner when he joined the X-Men, Wolverine initially had little patience for Nightcrawler's playfulness and soft heart, but Kurt Wagner's charm quickly won him over. Over the years, Wolverine has relied on Nightcrawler for levity and laughter, and during trying times, valued his wisdom and guidance.
Saladin Ahmed and Martín Cóccolo's WOLVERINE (2024) #1 finds Logan in need of his best friend once more. His soul shattered after the fall of Krakoa, Logan has retreated into the Canadian wilderness, and it's up to Nightcrawler to remind him that his place is with the Uncanny X-Men!
Learn why Kurt is the only one who can bring Logan home by revisiting pivotal moments in their history.
How Wolverine and Nightcrawler Met
Wolverine and Nightcrawler both joined the X-Men in GIANT-SIZE X-MEN (1975) #1 by Lein Wein and Dave Cockrum. Out of all the X-Men, Wolverine felt Nightcrawler—who he affectionately dubbed "elf"—was the only one who saw him as more than an animal. Kurt soon became his regular sparring partner and go-to drinking buddy.
In CLASSIC X-MEN (1986) #4 by Chris Claremont and John Bolton, as the two enjoyed rounds at the X-Men's local hangout, Wolverine challenged Kurt to remove the image inducer that disguised his devilish appearance and walk openly through town. Nightcrawler agreed and was surprised at how friendly most people acted towards him. When a group of men reacted out of fear and threatened violence, Wolverine quickly defended him. The experience put Nightcrawler on a path to becoming more confident with his true form and he felt grateful to Wolverine for giving him the push he needed.
A Deeper Connection
On an adventure in the Savage Land in UNCANNY X-MEN (1963) #115 by Claremont and John Byrne, Wolverine felt right at home in the untamed jungles, and Kurt saw Logan's gentler side, especially through his interactions with the saber-toothed tiger Zabu. However, Kurt also witnessed Wolverine's brutality firsthand when he was forced to slay the villain Garokk's guards, something that went against all Kurt believed in.
Following Jean Grey's death, Logan returned to Canada to tie up loose ends with his former team Alpha Flight in UNCANNY X-MEN (1963) #139 by Claremont and Byrne. Kurt accompanied him and, after watching Wolverine catch up with his old pals Mac and Heather Hudson, he realized Wolverine was far more human than he let on. During this trip, Kurt finally learned Wolverine's name. After a harrowing showdown with the Wendigo, they reflected on death and their different views on it—the first of many such conversations the two would share.
The Brood
When the X-Men were captured by the Brood and implanted with eggs, they discovered it was only a matter of time before they would be transformed into members of the parasitic alien species themselves. Although Wolverine's healing factor spared him, he sought to comfort Nightcrawler during this dark hour in UNCANNY X-MEN (1963) #165 by Claremont and Paul Smith.
Logan caught Nightcrawler praying and the two exchanged their views on religion. Kurt worried that Logan's lack of belief in anything made him lonely, but Wolverine pointed out that they had each other. Out in deep space during what they thought would be the X-Men's final moments, Wolverine opened up to Kurt like he never before, solidifying their friendship.
Lessons
In UNCANNY X-MEN (1963) #183 by Claremont and John Romita Jr., Wolverine wanted to teach Colossus a lesson after he broke Kitty Pryde's heart. Nightcrawler tagged along in case Logan's anger got the best of him. The trio ended up at a bar in the city that, coincidentally, Juggernaut has also chosen to visit that night.
When a brawl broke out between Juggernaut and Colossus, Wolverine persuaded Nightcrawler to stand by and let Colossus get bruised a little. Although Kurt thought Logan was being harsh, he understood Wolverine cared deeply for both Colossus and Kitty. They discussed Colossus' feelings and how the young couple's breakup could affect the team they now saw as family.
Road trips
Following the school's closure in the wake of "Messiah Complex," Logan, Kurt, and Colossus travelled through Europe together in UNCANNY X-MEN (1963) #495 by Ed Brubaker and Mike Choi. When they weren't getting into bar fights or taking down Omega Red, the three X-Men reminisced about simpler times and questioned what was next for Xavier's dream.
During another period of upheaval in NATION X (2009) #1 by James Asmus and Michael Allred, Nightcrawler and Wolverine enjoyed a cross-country road trip together. As Cyclops led all of mutantkind to a new island nation called Utopia, Kurt questioned if the X-Men were making the right decision. For once, Wolverine acted as the optimistic one. He agreed that, while Utopia didn't represent the coexistence the X-Men always strived for, strength and unity were necessary given mutantkind's dire circumstances. They joked about their strange lives and hoped for brighter days as they journeyed to their new home.
Nightcrawler's Death
During "Second Coming," Nightcrawler sacrificed himself while defending the mutant messiah, Hope Summers. Logan couldn't contain his rage, even lashing out at Cyclops and Hope during Kurt's funeral.
Making the loss even more difficult, Nightcrawler's death occurred moments after he learned that Wolverine led X-Force, a secret hit squad organized by Cyclops to hunt mutantkind's enemies without mercy. Wolverine hated that Kurt died knowing the type of man Wolverine truly was, but made no regrets about his involvement with X-Force. He only wished he had killed more of their foes so perhaps Kurt would still be alive.
Reunited
Although he was rewarded with eternal paradise, Nightcrawler knew the X-Men still needed him and struggled to enjoy it.
When Azazel—the mutant thought to be Kurt's father at the time—began to raid the heavens for souls in AMAZING X-MEN (2013) #1 by Jason Aaron and Ed McGuinness, Nightcrawler recruited Bamfs, small creatures that resembled him, to transport the X-Men to the afterlife to help.
Wolverine and the X-Men bravely ventured into the great beyond, where Wolverine fell into the icy depths of Purgatory. Driven by faith that Nightcrawler had brought them there and would be able to come back with them, Wolverine trudged through the endless frozen landscape. Just when he was on the brink of collapse, Nightcrawler arrived to rescue him and the two enjoyed an emotional reunion. Together, they defeated Azazel, and both the X-Men and Nightcrawler returned to the land of living.
Kurt was glad to learn that, following his death, Wolverine parted ways with Cyclops and reopened Xavier's school, now named the Jean Grey School. He happily joined him there as a teacher, but his decision to reject heaven tormented him. In NIGHTCRAWLER (2014) #3 by Claremont and Todd Nauck, it was Wolverine's turn to offer spiritual guidance as he encouraged Kurt to make the most of his second chance.
Unfortunately, tragedy soon struck again. Wolverine had lost his healing factor and, although Nightcrawler pleaded with him to slow down, he met his end facing off against old enemies. Nightcrawler could only pray that Wolverine had finally found peace as he celebrated his dear friend's storied life in NIGHTCRAWLER (2014) #7 by Claremont and Nauck.
Krakoa and Beyond
Wolverine returned in time to usher in the Krakoan Age. The founding of the mutant nation emboldened anti-mutant factions who banded together and built a Sentinel-churning Mother Mold station orbiting the sun. Wolverine and Nightcrawler both joined the team sent to destroy it in HOUSE OF X (2019) #3 by Jonathan Hickman and Pepe Larraz.
Despite the danger of this mission, Nightcrawler and Wolverine showed no fear even after they became the final hope for its success. They shared words about what awaited them after death as Nightcrawler teleported them outside the station to take down Mother Mold. Nightcrawler instantly disintegrated, while Wolverine used his last moments to send the monstrosity plummeting into the sun.
Thanks to the miracle of mutant resurrection, a process made possible by five mutants, Wolverine and Nightcrawler were reborn together on Krakoa, finally able to enjoy the beauty of what they worked so hard to achieve.
The tragic loss of Krakoa caused Wolverine to turn his back on the world and embrace the beast within. Luckily, Nightcrawler never gives up and is ready to do whatever it takes to lift his best friend's spirit.
Catch Wolverine and Nightcrawler's latest adventure in WOLVERINE (2024) #1, on sale now!
