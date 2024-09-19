A Special Look Into 'Wolverine: Revenge' with Legendary Artist Greg Capullo
Legendary artist Greg Capullo discusses his return to Marvel Comics! Plus, an exclusive cover reveal for 'Wolverine: Revenge' #5, the final issue.
Fifty years ago, INCREDIBLE HULK (1962) #180 by Len Wein and Herb Trimpe introduced Wolverine to readers for the first time. In the buildup to the beloved X-Man’s 50th anniversary, Marvel unleashed a brand-new, unadulterated adventure about The Best There Is… by the best there is! Enter, WOLVERINE: REVENGE by Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo.
Speaking to Marvel.com, legendary artist Greg Capullo discussed WOLVERINE: REVENGE, as well his return to Marvel Comics as an interior artist. Taking advantage of the prestige limited series' bloody Red Band glory, Capullo pit Wolverine against some of the Marvel Universe's most brutal foes, from Omega Red to Deadpool to Sabretooth. Ahead of the climactic final issue, we're also lifting the curtain on some tantalizing moments that await fans later in the series, including the cover to WOLVERINE: REVENGE #5 and some interior artwork.
Marvel.com: You've drawn some really wonderful covers for Marvel over the past few years, but WOLVERINE: REVENGE is your return to interior artwork. What about this series called to you in particular?
GREG CAPULLO: I was raised on Marvel Comics. It’s always been where my heart is. Yet, it’s been a lifetime since I last worked on any of their books. I’d be happy drawing almost any Marvel character. Given my history in comics—the books I’ve worked on for other publishers—dark, gritty, bloody... Wolverine was a no-brainer jumping off point.
Marvel.com: Tell us a bit about the collaboration process between you and Jonathan Hickman for this series.
GREG CAPULLO: We’re working in the way that I was trained: Marvel’s plot style. Jonathan affords me a lot of room to break things down in a way that feels right to me. Most of the dialogue is crafted after he sees the pages I’ve turned in. It’s very freeing. I feel that this is some of my best work in years as a result.
Marvel.com: WOLVERINE: REVENGE is the second Marvel series to get the Red Band treatment this year. What has that experience been like for you as an artist?
GREG CAPULLO: Given my history in comics, it’s like wearing your most comfortable pair of shoes. My first gig in comics was Gore Shriek — the title says it all. I went on to draw Spawn and Haunt. This is not new territory for this blood drenched-penciller!
Marvel.com: What is your favorite moment in WOLVERINE: REVENGE? What page or panel in this series are you most excited to share with fans?
GREG CAPULLO: Oh man… There are way too many moments to choose from. Jonathan has given me an entire amusement park filled with awesome, fun and exciting rides. I’m having a blast!
Marvel.com: You have a distinguished history with the X-Men, namely your iconic run on X-FORCE (1991). What does a character like Wolverine mean to you?
GREG CAPULLO: I say this with no sense of pride whatsoever. I used to be very hot-headed and prone toward violence. So, it’s quite easy for me tap into that well when I’m drawing Wolverine in order to sell his attitude to the audience.
Marvel.com: From Daredevil to Galactus, you’ve drawn some of the most iconic Marvel characters throughout your career. What else remains on your Marvel bucket list?
GREG CAPULLO: If only I was a young man. Sigh… I’d want to draw as many Marvel characters as possible. That not being the case, I’ll need to choose more carefully. We shall see.
Check out the gruesome upcoming artwork now and be sure to pick up the next issue, WOLVERINE: REVENGE #2, on September 25!
