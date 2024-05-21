Comics
Published May 21, 2024

Greg Capullo & Jonathan Hickman Present 'Wolverine: Revenge'

The Best There Is by The Best There Is! Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo team up this August in 'Wolverine: Revenge.'

by Marvel

Last year, industry legend Greg Capullo made his celebrated return to Marvel Comics, and now, after a host of incredible cover work, he’s back to gracing the Marvel Universe with his iconic interior artwork! Capullo will team up with visionary writer Jonathan Hickman this August in an all-new prestige limited series: WOLVERINE: REVENGE!

Announced earlier today by Polygon, WOLVERINE: REVENGE will be five issues of pure, unadulterated Wolverine action just in the time for the iconic character’s 50th anniversary. If that’s not enough, WOLVERINE: REVENGE will also be available as special RED BAND EDITIONS. Like the current BLOOD HUNT event series, WOLVERINE: REVENGE – RED BAND EDITION will be polybagged for the protection of innocent eyes, and include exclusive pages and elevated violence! 

Capullo and Hickman pit Wolverine against a cadre of foes who will turn his world upside down, including Sabretooth, Omega Red, Deadpool, and more. He’s been beaten! He’s been bloodied! And Logan only has one thought on his mind: revenge! 

"I’ve finally returned home to Marvel, and I’m ready to raise some Hell. And, who better to do that with than the Hitman Hickman?" Capullo told Polygon, who also shared an exclusive preview. "To celebrate, Marvel has removed the fences and let us off our leash so that we can bring the most vicious and punishing Wolverine story possible to the fans this summer. I hope they’re prepared."

"Well, obviously it’s such a privilege to get to work with a legend like Greg," Hickman added. "When we first talked about the project, our number one concern was taking the readers on a high-octane, no-hold-barred Wolverine story that was a proper celebration of both the character and Greg returning to Marvel. And like he said, the bosses cut us loose and the result is an absolutely wild book. Honestly can’t wait for everyone to get to check it out."

WOLVERINE: REVENGE #1 cover by Greg Capullo

WOLVERINE: REVENGE #1 (OF 5)
WOLVERINE: REVENGE #1 – RED BAND EDITION #1 (OF 5)
Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN
Art and Cover by GREG CAPULLO
On Sale 8/21

Check out Capullo’s cover, as well as its RED BAND version, and don’t miss this prestige miniseries, set to become one of the defining—and most brutal—tales in Wolverine’s storied legend when it hits stands in August!

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.

WOLVERINE: REVENGE #1 – RED BAND EDITION #1 cover by Greg Capullo

