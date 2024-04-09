The World Is Broken and Mutantkind's Solution Is X-Force

In the X-Men’s world, there’ll always be need for a team willing to cross the lines no others dare to—a group of mutants who call themselves X-FORCE!

This July, on the edge of the From the Ashes era, the latest evolution of X-Force is born, specifically suited to this brash new age of mutant storytelling. Discover their impossible mission in the new X-FORCE ongoing series written by acclaimed screenwriter Geoffrey Thorne and drawn by kinetic X-MEN artist Marcus To.

This time, this iconic comic book super squad will be built from the ground up by the mutant inventor—Forge! Accessing an omega-level degree of his unique and complex mutant power to build anything, Forge will bear witness to everything broken in the world.

Luckily, he knows exactly who he’ll need to repair it: Rachel Summers, Betsy Braddock, Sage, Surge, and Tank. To save nothing short of existence itself, they’ll jump sword, gun, and fist first into deadly uncertainty, and the only thing getting in their way will be the secrets they keep!

A new path forged! The world is fractured. Forge uses his powers to devise the only fix: an all-new, all-different X-Force! Forge leads a custom-made, handpicked team of mutants in off-the-books missions so dire, so integral to the fate of the Marvel Universe, there’s no time to stop for permission!

Plus, as Forge detects increasing threats across the planet, he’ll recruit specialists for each target. It’s a revolving door of Marvel guest stars and first up: that regenerating degenerate, Deadpool!

"I cannot believe the reaction to my pitch with, 'That sounds like X-Force to us,'" Thorne shared. “It's a new vibe and a different mission, but it's still X-Force. Looking at all the books coming out under this banner, I'll just paraphrase the prophet, Sheryl Crow: 'All I wanna do is have some fun.' Looking at what I'm getting to do and what the others are bringing, I'm absolutely not the only one."

"When Marvel approached me to be the artist for X-FORCE, I was ecstatic,” To added. “I was always a big fan of the X-books growing up, and to be a part of bringing that excitement to new and old readers alike was an opportunity I could not turn down. And the chance to draw Betsy Braddock again is icing on the cake!"

Last month, fans got their first look at what awaits Marvel’s line of X-Men titles following the bold Krakoan Age with the reveal of three flagship series: Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman’s X-MEN, Gail Simone and David Marquez’s UNCANNY X-MEN, and Eve L. Ewing and Carmen Carnero’s EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN.

The expansive mythos of the X-Men has always made space for additional series that test the limits and explore the far-reaching scope of the mutant metaphor. Fresh spins on classic X-Men titles and startling directions for your favorite mutants are just ahead, starting in July with X-FORCE, PHOENIX, and NYX.