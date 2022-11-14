The X-Men and Captain Marvel Join Forces to End Marvel's Most Terrifying Alien Race in 'Revenge of the Brood'

In “Revenge of the Brood,” Carol Danvers is on an X-press elevator to her own personal hell! And the Brood Empress is determined to ensure the Captain and all of her friends make it to their destination. Rescuing their team and getting out alive has always been the goal, but the odds are more deeply stacked against her team than Carol can even imagine. Overwhelmed and trapped in the Brood’s backyard, Captain Marvel and her team are forced to sacrifice one of their own. But the Brood let Carol through their clutches once before, and in so doing, created one of their worst enemies. They won’t make that mistake again.

To mark the occasion, upcoming issues of both series will have one giant connecting cover by Juan Frigeri that will run on CAPTAIN MARVEL #46-48 and X-MEN #19-21. This new Captain Marvel/X-Men epic will then conclude in CAPTAIN MARVEL #49, where both stories will converge in a galaxy-changing finale!

“I have been wanting to write the Brood and have some X-Men guest stars since we started this CAPTAIN MARVEL run in 2019!” Thompson told CBR in an recent interview. “The Brood were off the table for a long time due to some changes to their role in the Marvel Universe—and that was true, a little, of the X-Men too. So it's really exciting to have all of it coming together finally in one story—our biggest Captain Marvel story yet—feels right, y'know? It especially feels right because the Brood are truly [some] of Carol's greatest nemeses. [Considering] how we've been pushing on her powers, her role in the Marvel Universe, and her commitment to being a hero—it feels like things all coming to a head.”

“The Brood are back, and they're worse than ever,” Duggan explained. “The X-Men must make some hard choices about their pest control services, and what about Broo, the former student at the X-Mansion, we thought he was the Lord Of The Brood? The problems are galactic and it's all hands on deck including Captain Marvel, Rogue, Gambit, and Polaris. Check for parasites.”

X-MEN #19