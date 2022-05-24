Comics
Published May 24, 2022

Jean Grey Grabs the Spotlight in Artgerm's 'X-Men: Hellfire Gala' #1 Cover

Check out Artgerm’s hotly anticipated variant cover for 'X-Men: Hellfire Gala' #1, on sale July 13.

by Marvel

Mutantkind is set to send shockwaves through the Marvel Universe yet again in this year’s HELLFIRE GALA!

A night overflowing with heavy drama, surprise guests, and game-changing revelations, the event will take place in July’s X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1, a giant-sized one-shot will be written by current X-MEN writer Gerry Duggan along with an all-star lineup of artists: Kris Anka, Russell Dauterman, Matteo Lolli and C.F. Villa.

A Marvel Comic of such magnitude wouldn’t be complete without an incredible variant cover from artist Stanley “Artgerm” Lau. The mega-popular cover artist depicts Jean Grey is her now-iconic Hellfire Gala outfit from last year, ready to announce the new team of X-Men.

At last year's gala, mutants changed the face of the solar system, terraforming Mars and claiming it for mutantkind. Don’t dare miss this issue to see what comes next! 

X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1 cover by Stanley “Artgerm” Lau

X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1 
Written by GERRY DUGGAN
Art by KRIS ANKA, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, MATTEO LOLLI, & C.F. VILLA
Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN
Variant Cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU
Virgin Variant Cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU

Check out the cover and stay tuned for more news about X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1, including an exciting sneak peek!

In this article: X-Men, The Hellfire Gala

