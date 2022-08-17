Comics
Published August 17, 2022

New Variant Covers Take Your Favorite Marvel Heroes to the X-Treme

Check out all-new 'X-Treme Marvel Covers,' a new variant cover series starting this November.

by Marvel

This November, return to the days of over-the-top excess with X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVERS! Celebrating the upcoming launch of Chris Claremont and Salvador Larocca’s X-TREME X-MEN, see your favorite heroes reimagined by some of the industry’s leading artists as their most X-Treme selves!

Attendees of San Diego Comic-Con’s Retailer Panel got their first look at this exciting collection, and now fans can check out even more of these incredible covers that will grace Marvel titles starting in November. Each bombastic piece is jampacked with giant shoulder pads, spiky armor, ginormous weapons, and of course, pouches, giving readers a burst of 90s/2000s Marvel Comics nostalgia ahead of X-TREME X-MEN’s grand return!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #13 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale 11/2
BLACK PANTHER #11 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by TAKASHI OKAZAKI
CAPTAIN MARVEL #43 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by FEDERICO VICENTINI
DEADPOOL #1 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by ROB LIEFELD

On Sale 11/9
AVENGERS #62 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by MIKE McKONE
CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #6 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by NIC KLEIN
DAREDEVIL #5 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by SCOTT WILLIAMS
FANTASTIC FOUR #1 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by PHIL NOTO
GHOST RIDER #8 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by MARTIN COCCOLO
MARAUDERS #8 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by TODD NAUCK
MOON KNIGHT #17 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by PACO MEDINA
SPIDER-MAN #2 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by IVAN SHAVRIN

On Sale 11/16
SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS #5 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by CULLY HAMNER
SHE-HULK #8 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by DIKE RUAN

On Sale 11/23
CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #7 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by KEN LASHLEY

On Sale 11/30
CARNAGE #8 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by JONBOY MEYERS
NEW MUTANTS #32 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by GERARDO SANDOVAL
STRANGE ACADEMY: FINALS #2 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by DAVID BALDEON
THANOS: DEATH NOTES #1 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Check out fifteen X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVERS now and keep an eye out for more reveals in the weeks ahead!

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop.

For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!

Comics

August 10's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Comics

Spider-Man Writers Unpack the Joys of the Spider-Verse & All Its Heroes

Gear

World of EPI Reveals New Collectible Doll Line Inspired by 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

In this article: X-Treme X-Men, Spider-Man (Peter Parker), Avengers, Black Panther (T'Challa), Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers), Deadpool (Wade Wilson), Captain America (Steve Rogers), Daredevil (Matthew Murdock), Fantastic Four, Ghost Rider (Johnny Blaze), Marauders, Moon Knight (Marc Spector), Shang-Chi, She-Hulk (Jennifer Walters), Sam Wilson, Carnage (Cletus Kasady), New Mutants, Strange Academy, Thanos
1/
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #13 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by RYAN STEGMAN

