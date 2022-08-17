New Variant Covers Take Your Favorite Marvel Heroes to the X-Treme
Check out all-new 'X-Treme Marvel Covers,' a new variant cover series starting this November.
This November, return to the days of over-the-top excess with X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVERS! Celebrating the upcoming launch of Chris Claremont and Salvador Larocca’s X-TREME X-MEN, see your favorite heroes reimagined by some of the industry’s leading artists as their most X-Treme selves!
Attendees of San Diego Comic-Con’s Retailer Panel got their first look at this exciting collection, and now fans can check out even more of these incredible covers that will grace Marvel titles starting in November. Each bombastic piece is jampacked with giant shoulder pads, spiky armor, ginormous weapons, and of course, pouches, giving readers a burst of 90s/2000s Marvel Comics nostalgia ahead of X-TREME X-MEN’s grand return!
On Sale 11/2
BLACK PANTHER #11 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by TAKASHI OKAZAKI
CAPTAIN MARVEL #43 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by FEDERICO VICENTINI
DEADPOOL #1 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by ROB LIEFELD
On Sale 11/9
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #13 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by RYAN STEGMAN
AVENGERS #62 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by MIKE McKONE
CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #6 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by NIC KLEIN
DAREDEVIL #5 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by SCOTT WILLIAMS
FANTASTIC FOUR #1 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by PHIL NOTO
GHOST RIDER #8 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by MARTIN COCCOLO
MARAUDERS #8 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by TODD NAUCK
MOON KNIGHT #17 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by PACO MEDINA
SPIDER-MAN #2 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by IVAN SHAVRIN
On Sale 11/16
SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS #5 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by CULLY HAMNER
SHE-HULK #8 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by DIKE RUAN
On Sale 11/23
CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #7 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by KEN LASHLEY
On Sale 11/30
CARNAGE #8 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by JONBOY MEYERS
NEW MUTANTS #32 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by GERARDO SANDOVAL
STRANGE ACADEMY: FINALS #2 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by DAVID BALDEON
THANOS: DEATH NOTES #1 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
Check out fifteen X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVERS now and keep an eye out for more reveals in the weeks ahead!
