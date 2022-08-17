New Variant Covers Take Your Favorite Marvel Heroes to the X-Treme

On Sale 11/2

BLACK PANTHER #11 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by TAKASHI OKAZAKI

CAPTAIN MARVEL #43 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by FEDERICO VICENTINI

DEADPOOL #1 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by ROB LIEFELD

On Sale 11/9

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #13 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by RYAN STEGMAN

AVENGERS #62 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by MIKE McKONE

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #6 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by NIC KLEIN

DAREDEVIL #5 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by SCOTT WILLIAMS

FANTASTIC FOUR #1 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by PHIL NOTO

GHOST RIDER #8 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by MARTIN COCCOLO

MARAUDERS #8 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by TODD NAUCK

MOON KNIGHT #17 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by PACO MEDINA

SPIDER-MAN #2 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by IVAN SHAVRIN

On Sale 11/16

SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS #5 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by CULLY HAMNER

SHE-HULK #8 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by DIKE RUAN

On Sale 11/23

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #7 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by KEN LASHLEY

On Sale 11/30

CARNAGE #8 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by JONBOY MEYERS

NEW MUTANTS #32 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by GERARDO SANDOVAL

STRANGE ACADEMY: FINALS #2 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by DAVID BALDEON

THANOS: DEATH NOTES #1 X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

