SDCC 2022: Chris Claremont and Salvador Larroca Return to Their Legendary 'X-Treme X-Men' Run
'X-Treme X-Men' is back in a new limited series set after the final issue of the book’s original run.
Just announced at San Diego Comic-Con’s Retailer Panel, legendary X-Men scribe Chris Claremont will reunite with fellow X-Men superstar Salvador Larroca for a brand-new X-TREME X-MEN limited series this November!
The pair’s bold work on the original X-TREME X-MEN defined 2000s X-Men and introduced groundbreaking elements that have impacted the mutant mythos to this day and now, they’re back with a new saga set during their classic run! The new series will take place place directly after the final issue of X-TREME X-MEN with a story arc that promises to have wide-reaching implications for some of your favorite X-characters!
A powerful psychic attack on Kitty Pryde from her old enemy Ogun brings the X-Treme team back together for a high-stakes mission…but what secret is Ogun hiding, and will even the combined might of Bishop, Sage, Gambit, Rogue, Rachel Summers, Storm, and Wolverine be enough to stop his insidious plan?
“I’m very happy to be teaming up with Chris again to bring back the adventures of the X-Treme X-Men!” Larroca said. “It’s been a long time and I’ve missed this team and this book that I consider a child of mine. I hope fans enjoy what we’re doing with this new run—there’s lots of new histories to tell. This is the book that Chris Claremont fans have been waiting for and I’m proud to once again illustrate his awesome plots. Let’s make this an instant classic!”
The X-citement starts here but that’s not all! Be on the lookout for X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVERS, a new variant cover program celebrating the launch of X-TREME X-MEN by taking things to the X-TREME with your favorite heroes!
X-TREME X-MEN #1 (OF 5)
Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT
Art and Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA
On Sale 11/30
Check out the main cover now and be there for the launch of Claremont’s latest X-Men epic when X-TREME X-MEN #1 arrives in November!
Find more schedules and get the latest Marvel news and announcements at San Diego! San Diego Comic-Con 2022 runs Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24. For all the latest Marvel news from SDCC 2022, follow along live on Marvel.com, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Gear
Black Panther Legacy Items Arrive From Funko, Hasbro, RockLove Jewelry, and More
Culture & Lifestyle
Marvel Entertainment Unveils 2022 San Diego Comic-Con Panel Line-Up