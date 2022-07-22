SDCC 2022: Chris Claremont and Salvador Larroca Return to Their Legendary 'X-Treme X-Men' Run

Just announced at San Diego Comic-Con’s Retailer Panel, legendary X-Men scribe Chris Claremont will reunite with fellow X-Men superstar Salvador Larroca for a brand-new X-TREME X-MEN limited series this November!

The pair’s bold work on the original X-TREME X-MEN defined 2000s X-Men and introduced groundbreaking elements that have impacted the mutant mythos to this day and now, they’re back with a new saga set during their classic run! The new series will take place place directly after the final issue of X-TREME X-MEN with a story arc that promises to have wide-reaching implications for some of your favorite X-characters!

A powerful psychic attack on Kitty Pryde from her old enemy Ogun brings the X-Treme team back together for a high-stakes mission…but what secret is Ogun hiding, and will even the combined might of Bishop, Sage, Gambit, Rogue, Rachel Summers, Storm, and Wolverine be enough to stop his insidious plan?

“I’m very happy to be teaming up with Chris again to bring back the adventures of the X-Treme X-Men!” Larroca said. “It’s been a long time and I’ve missed this team and this book that I consider a child of mine. I hope fans enjoy what we’re doing with this new run—there’s lots of new histories to tell. This is the book that Chris Claremont fans have been waiting for and I’m proud to once again illustrate his awesome plots. Let’s make this an instant classic!”

The X-citement starts here but that’s not all! Be on the lookout for X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVERS, a new variant cover program celebrating the launch of X-TREME X-MEN by taking things to the X-TREME with your favorite heroes!