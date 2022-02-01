Comics
Published February 1, 2022

Wong Saves Lunar New Year in a New Infinity Comic

Celebrate Lunar New Year with ‘Mighty Marvel Holiday Special - Year of the Wong’ by Amy Chu and E.J. Su!

by Robyn Belt

New on the Marvel Unlimited app! When an ancient demon attacks Manhattan’s Lunar New Year parade, master of the mystic arts Wong jumps into the fray to protect the city. But he’s won’t be alone in this fight in MIGHTY MARVEL HOLIDAY SPECIAL – YEAR OF THE WONG!

Year of the Wong announcement image

With a mythological Nian on the loose, Chinatown is threatened, and the party may end early. But Wong, Doctor Strange, and members of the community step in to make sure that the Year of the Tiger starts off on the right note!

“It’s a very rare story that allows me to combine my many loves—of food, tradition, and some of my favorite characters in the Marvel Universe,” says ‘Year of the Wong’ writer Amy Chu. “I have lived in New York City for many years, and it is a love letter to the people of New York and the Chinatown community.”

Wong and Doctor Strange celebrate Lunar New Year.

Growing up in Taiwan, the story of the beast Nian was told when we were young, and it's a surreal experience to be drawing a comic based on the fairytale,” adds artist E.J. Su. “It is also the first time that I have worked on a comic in vertical format. There’s a scene of the parade that is shown with one continuous panel. It wouldn't have been possible with traditional comic book pages, and hopefully readers can experience the immersive quality of the scene.”

Wong, Doctor Strange, Shang-Chi and their new friends celebrate Lunar New Year.

Read MIGHTY MARVEL HOLIDAY SPECIAL – YEAR OF THE WONG on the Marvel Unlimited app today, and continue the Lunar New Year celebrations with these comic highlights!

