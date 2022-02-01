Wong Saves Lunar New Year in a New Infinity Comic
Celebrate Lunar New Year with ‘Mighty Marvel Holiday Special - Year of the Wong’ by Amy Chu and E.J. Su!
Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 29,000 Marvel comics. Download our supercharged app on the App Store or Google Play today!
New on the Marvel Unlimited app! When an ancient demon attacks Manhattan’s Lunar New Year parade, master of the mystic arts Wong jumps into the fray to protect the city. But he’s won’t be alone in this fight in MIGHTY MARVEL HOLIDAY SPECIAL – YEAR OF THE WONG!
With a mythological Nian on the loose, Chinatown is threatened, and the party may end early. But Wong, Doctor Strange, and members of the community step in to make sure that the Year of the Tiger starts off on the right note!
“It’s a very rare story that allows me to combine my many loves—of food, tradition, and some of my favorite characters in the Marvel Universe,” says ‘Year of the Wong’ writer Amy Chu. “I have lived in New York City for many years, and it is a love letter to the people of New York and the Chinatown community.”
“Growing up in Taiwan, the story of the beast Nian was told when we were young, and it's a surreal experience to be drawing a comic based on the fairytale,” adds artist E.J. Su. “It is also the first time that I have worked on a comic in vertical format. There’s a scene of the parade that is shown with one continuous panel. It wouldn't have been possible with traditional comic book pages, and hopefully readers can experience the immersive quality of the scene.”
Read MIGHTY MARVEL HOLIDAY SPECIAL – YEAR OF THE WONG on the Marvel Unlimited app today, and continue the Lunar New Year celebrations with these comic highlights!
Enjoy instant access to 29,000+ digital comics on the all-new Marvel Unlimited app. Download for iOS or Android devices now!
Follow Marvel Unlimited on Twitter and Facebook to stay tuned in to weekly announcements, articles, and more, all at @MarvelUnlimited. Follow us today to join the conversation with thousands of fellow fans, and let us know what you’re reading!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Movies
WATCH: Tom Holland and Zendaya Spill Secrets from ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’