New Experiences Arrive at Avengers Campus honoring the Legacy of Black Panther

Right around sunset, Shuri will make her way to the Celebration Garden, and as Harper continues, “she will take a moment at the top of the garden and come down to the idol, where she'll have a moment to herself.” It’s a chance for her, and guest to reflect, which Harper adds, “she will share that moment with her people.”

“I'm excited for guests to see her appearance at the beginning of the day and her appearance at the end of the day where she comes into the garden and we get to see the heart-shaped herb light up and this garden becomes this beautiful place, it's so touching,” Harper adds. “We all know that her journey has been a tough one, so I'm really excited for people to be able to interact with Shuri, herself. It's incredible.”