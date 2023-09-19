Behind The Scenes of Marvel Studios' 'Thor: Love and Thunder' with Chris Hemsworth

A bolt of lightning hits just as the heavy metal music kicks in and you know that Thor, God of Thunder has arrived. Although this time, Thor's not quite the same as the adventures of Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder begins. Now you can get behind the scenes of the hit film and hear from Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth, with the release of Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love And Thunder The Official Movie Special, hitting bookstores everywhere today!

Lavishly illustrated with stunning behind-the-scenes images and production art, director Taika Waititi and cast members Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Tessa Thompson reveal the secrets behind the creation of the spectacular movie.

You can order Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love And Thunder The Official Movie Special at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million or wherever books are sold, on sale today!

You can get as sneak peek of the book here with this exclusive excerpt of Chris Hemsworth's interview about overcoming Thor's challenges, teaming up with the Guardians and so much more!

CHRIS HEMSWORTH

Where is Thor at the start of Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder?

At the end of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame, we see a confused, lost version of Thor. He’s certainly better at the end of the film than he was at the start of the film. But he still doesn’t really know who he is or what his place is in the universe. He decides he needs to go out there and search and take some time for himself. And so travels off with the Guardians and much to their discomfort and irritations, plants himself firmly in the center of their posse and tries to dictate how things should be run. He sees himself as the captain or the leader and that causes some friction within the group.