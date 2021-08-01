Culture & Lifestyle
BEYOND AMAZING: Spider-Man’s 60th Anniversary

Celebrate 60 years of Spider-Man next year!

by Marvel
BEYOND AMAZING: Spider-Man’s 60th Anniversary

CELEBRATE 60 BEYOND AMAZING YEARS OF SPIDER-MAN! Since Peter Parker's debut in 1962’s Amazing Fantasy #15, the world's favorite wall-crawler has inspired millions of Marvel fans through his iconic adventures and stories. Next year, be a part of Spider-Man's 60th anniversary celebrations all year long with your favorite Marvel comics, games, shows, collectibles, fashion and more! Visit marvel.com or follow #SpideyBeyondAmazing for more information.

Comics

Black Widow, Yelena Belova, and More Go Up Against a New Villain in 'Black Widow' #12

Culture & Lifestyle

Marvel Mission Recap: Thor's Stormbreaker

Comics

Journey Across the Timestream and Beyond in New 'Kang the Conqueror' #1 Covers

Culture & Lifestyle

Avengers Campus: Heroic Menu Pairings at Pym Test Kitchen and Pym Tasting Lab

TV Shows

‘Assembled: The Making of Loki’ is Now Streaming on Disney+

