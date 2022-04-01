Beyond Amazing: Spider-Man – The Exhibition - Sixty Years Of Marvel’s Iconic Super Hero To Be Celebrated
An Exclusive Installation Commemorating the Friendly Neighborhood Web-Slinger’s 60th Anniversary Set to Premiere in July at San Diego’s Comic-Con Museum.
From the moment he first appeared in the pages of 1962’s Amazing Fantasy #15 to his modern-day multimedia stardom, Spider-Man – the iconic creation of Stan Lee and Steve Ditko – has always stood out from (and swung above) the crowd. He’s the ultimate relatable hero, one who navigates everyday problems and faces unbelievable obstacles, yet still meets all evildoers with well-timed wisecracks and perfectly-placed bursts of webbing.
And now, sixty years after his introduction, Marvel Entertainment, Semmel Exhibitions, and the Comic-Con Museum have joined forces to present a world-premiere exhibition that brings to life the web-slinger’s entire storied history: from his creation in the early 1960s to his current place as one of popular culture’s most seminal figures, from the moment young Peter Parker was first bitten by a radioactive spider through his current role at the center of an entire “spider-verse” of beloved characters.
Within the galleries, visitors will be able to explore interactive installations and expansive set pieces, learn about the many creators who have contributed to the Spider-Man mythos, and discover a number of priceless artifacts from the past six decades, including original comic art, animation materials, and film production elements celebrating the wall-crawler’s rich legacy while looking ahead to the future, all within a space that combines traditional museum displays with cutting-edge technology.
This exhibition is co-curated by comic scholars Benjamin Saunders and Patrick A. Reed, and designed by acclaimed Berlin-based collective StudioTK, all of whom have previously worked with Marvel and Semmel on the blockbuster touring exhibition Marvel: Universe Of Super Heroes.
Beyond Amazing: Spider-Man – The Exhibition opens to the public on July 1st, 2022, and will remain on display through the end of the year, with tie-in programming and other special events planned to take place throughout the run. For more information, please visit marvel.com and comic-conmuseum.org
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Comics
Super Hero High Fashion Is on Full Display in This Year's Hellfire Gala Covers
TV Shows
‘Moon Knight’: Oscar Isaac Looks For His Contact Lens In New Mind-Bending Clip