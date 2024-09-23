'The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda' Book Cover Launches Black Panther Into a Cosmic Rebellion

MARVEL: BLACK PANTHER — THE INTERGALACTIC EMPIRE OF WAKANDA

ISBN: 978-0593723494

Hardcover | 320 pages | $30.00

By Suyi Davies Okungbowa

Publishing on April 29, 2025

Speaking to Marvel.com, author Suyi Davies Okungbowa discusses the various inspirations behind the novel.



Your source material was the Black Panther comic series written by Ta-Nehisi Coates. How was the story in your novel inspired by that comic run and how did you make it your own?



Ta-Nehisi had already done such an excellent job with the original story, providing a complex narrative, an intriguing world and a vast array of characters to work with. Having these multiple points of entry meant that working to adapt it for a novel felt like being gently ushered in by careful hands. I found comfort in discovering new spaces in this world to explore. With a comic, much of the back-end stuff doesn't always make it to the page. I found myself savouring these gaps, exploiting these opportunities in that way a novel allows you to, and therefore expanding the envelope that previous readers of the comic would've been familiar with. Now, everyone can experience the opportunity to roam free and further, unbounded, in this intergalactic empire.



As a long time fan of the character, what does the Black Panther mean to you?



I didn't discover the Black Panther until adulthood, but even then, I immediately understood the opportunities the existence of this super hero—the very space taken up in popular consciousness—represents. As I've said in a previous essay, the existence of the Black Panther—and in tandem, Wakanda—is a door prodded open, a model turned moment turned movement. Somewhere within this is an opportunity for those who understand and identify with this super hero to peep through this crack and discover more than they'd ever imagined on the other side.



The Black Panther mythos, and Wakanda more broadly, draw inspiration from real-world cultures across Africa. In your writing, is there anything from African mythology that informs your characters?



My writing, I would say, is always inseparable from the fact of my African heritage—to tell stories about anything would always require drawing from my own perceptions of the world, which is funneled through my African self. In this way, even prior to approaching this Black Panther project, I've always brought said understanding of real-world cultural positionalities (or imaginations of them) to everything I write.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Suyi Davies Okungbowa is an award-winning author of fantasy and science fiction. His latest books include Warrior of the Wind (sequel to Son of the Storm in the Nameless Republic epic fantasy trilogy) and the novella Lost Ark Dreaming. He lives in Ontario, where he is a professor of creative writing at the University of Ottawa.

