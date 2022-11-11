‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Arrives at Avengers Campus
Avengers Campus around the world celebrates the release of the film with new character experiences and more!
With the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, we previously shared that you'll be able to discover new and exciting food, items, and Heroic Encounters at Avengers Campus, and now those experiences get even more thrilling. Earlier today, it was revealed that fans will be able to interact with Black Panther at Avengers Campuses around the world!
At Avengers Campus at California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort, you'll be able to experience new, limited-time Heroic Encounters with M’Baku, chieftain of the Jabari Clan, and for the first time ever guests will be able to see the next person to take the mantle off Black Panther. These experiences are available now through January 8, 2023.
While at California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort, you'll be able to enjoy Wakanda-inspired beverages and food offerings at the new Flavors of Wakanda marketplace. After your day at the park, you can swing by the Downtown Disney District and take in the majesty of the brand new mural created by artist Nikkolas Smith, who previously created the art installation “King Chad.” And of course, you'll want to strike your best "Wakanda Forever!" pose with a new limited release “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” MagicBand+ available at the Disneyland Resort.
Meanwhile, at Avengers Campus at DIsneyland Paris, the celebration is extra special as “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is the first Marvel Studios film to come out since Avengers Campus opened. To celebrate both milestones, guests visiting Avengers Campus at DIsneyland Paris will also have the opportunity to meet the next person to take the mantle of Black Panther. In addition to this great Heroic Encounter, outside of Avengers Campus, the celebration will continue with Wakanda inspired cocktails at the Skyline Bar at the Hotel New York - the Art of Marvel and a new themed photobox at Super Hero Station.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now playing in theaters!
