D23 Expo: Marvel Studios Booth Schedule
Stop by the booth of presentations, signings, trivia, and more!
Cue the fanfare — Marvel Studios is rolling out an impressive lineup of presentations, singings, trivia, games, and more at D23 Expo 2022!
D23 Expo, running from September 9 through 11 at the Anaheim Convention Center, will be full of moments that surprise and delight Marvel fans, starting with the Marvel Studios Booth located on the main show floor (W15, located in Hall B). The booth will feature different behind-the-scenes presentations, exclusive poster signings, and much more! Plus, a wide range of Marvel Studios costumes will be on display throughout the weekend including Moon Knight and Mr. Knight, Doctor Strange, Ms. Marvel, The Mighty Thor, Wanda, Agatha, and more!
Additionally, if you weren’t able to make it to AvengerCon this year, the Marvel Studios booth has you covered. The wildly popular display “THINGS HULK SMASHED” will be making its way to D23 Expo in case you’ve ever wanted to see a bunch of things that Hulk has smashed! Be sure and stop by to snap a pic in the photo opp.
Find the full lineup for the Marvel Studios booth below:
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
Thor: Love & Thunder | 11:00am Presentation / 11:30am Signing
Presenters: Andy Park, Jana Schirmer, John Staub
Marvel Studios Visual Development artists discuss the behind-the-scenes process of developing concept art for Thor: Love and Thunder and sign an exclusive poster.
WandaVision VFX Presentation | 1:00pm
VFX Presentation with James Alexander and Tara DeMarco
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness | 2:00pm Presentation / 2:30pm Signing
Presenters: Ian Joyner, Andy Park, John Staub, Jana Schirmer
Marvel Studios Visual Development artists discuss the behind-the-scenes process of developing concept art for Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness and sign an exclusive poster.
Find the Variant Game | 3:30pm
Marvel Studios Trivia | 5:00pm
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
Ms. Marvel + She-Hulk | 11:00am Presentation / 11:30am Signing
Presenters: Jackson Sze, Jana Schirmer, Mushk Rizvi
Marvel Studios Visual Development artists discuss the behind-the-scenes process of developing concept art for Ms. Marvel and sign an exclusive She-Hulk poster.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Sizzle/Q&A at 1:00pm / 1:30pm Signing
Signing with Ryan Meinerding, Wes Burt, Josh Shaw
Marvel Studios Visual Development artists premiere an exclusive concept art poster for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Ms. Marvel Filmmaker Presentation | 2:30pm
Chat with Sana Amanat
Find the Variant Game | 3:30pm
Marvel Studios Trivia | 5:00pm
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
Marvel Studios Archives & Costume Reveal | 9:30am
We hear from Wendy Craig about her role at Marvel Studios and reveal costumes from an upcoming Marvel Studios title.
Moon Knight | 11:00am Presentation / 11:30am Signing
Presenters: Rodney Fuentebella, Ryan Meinerding, Mike Uwandi
Marvel Studios Visual Development artists discuss the behind-the-scenes process of developing concept art for Moon Knight and sign an exclusive poster.
Unscripted Content Presentation | 1:30pm
We hear from Jeff Redmond and Lauren Goralski about their roles at Marvel Studios.
Find the Variant Game | 2:30pm
Marvel Studios Trivia | 4:00pm
COSTUMES DISPLAYED THROUGHOUT THE WEEKEND:
- Moon Knight
- Scarlet Scarab
- Mr. Knight
- Doctor Strange
- America Chavez
- Wong
- Ms. Marvel
- Thor
- The Mighty Thor
- Toothgnasher
- Toothgrinder
- Ant-Man
- The Wasp
- Wanda
- Agatha
