D23 Expo: Marvel Studios Booth Schedule

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Thor: Love & Thunder | 11:00am Presentation / 11:30am Signing

Presenters: Andy Park, Jana Schirmer, John Staub

Marvel Studios Visual Development artists discuss the behind-the-scenes process of developing concept art for Thor: Love and Thunder and sign an exclusive poster.

WandaVision VFX Presentation | 1:00pm

VFX Presentation with James Alexander and Tara DeMarco

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness | 2:00pm Presentation / 2:30pm Signing

Presenters: Ian Joyner, Andy Park, John Staub, Jana Schirmer

Marvel Studios Visual Development artists discuss the behind-the-scenes process of developing concept art for Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness and sign an exclusive poster.

Find the Variant Game | 3:30pm

Marvel Studios Trivia | 5:00pm

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Ms. Marvel + She-Hulk | 11:00am Presentation / 11:30am Signing

Presenters: Jackson Sze, Jana Schirmer, Mushk Rizvi

Marvel Studios Visual Development artists discuss the behind-the-scenes process of developing concept art for Ms. Marvel and sign an exclusive She-Hulk poster.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Sizzle/Q&A at 1:00pm / 1:30pm Signing

Signing with Ryan Meinerding, Wes Burt, Josh Shaw

Marvel Studios Visual Development artists premiere an exclusive concept art poster for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Ms. Marvel Filmmaker Presentation | 2:30pm

Chat with Sana Amanat

Find the Variant Game | 3:30pm

Marvel Studios Trivia | 5:00pm

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Marvel Studios Archives & Costume Reveal | 9:30am

We hear from Wendy Craig about her role at Marvel Studios and reveal costumes from an upcoming Marvel Studios title.

Moon Knight | 11:00am Presentation / 11:30am Signing

Presenters: Rodney Fuentebella, Ryan Meinerding, Mike Uwandi

Marvel Studios Visual Development artists discuss the behind-the-scenes process of developing concept art for Moon Knight and sign an exclusive poster.

Unscripted Content Presentation | 1:30pm

We hear from Jeff Redmond and Lauren Goralski about their roles at Marvel Studios.

Find the Variant Game | 2:30pm

Marvel Studios Trivia | 4:00pm

COSTUMES DISPLAYED THROUGHOUT THE WEEKEND:

Moon Knight

Scarlet Scarab

Mr. Knight

Doctor Strange

America Chavez

Wong

Ms. Marvel

Thor

The Mighty Thor

Toothgnasher

Toothgrinder

Ant-Man

The Wasp

Wanda

Agatha

