Don’t Miss Marvel Comics’ Upcoming Artist Portfolio Reviews This August!

This month, Marvel Comics will be conducting artist portfolio reviews at both C2E2 and Emerald City Comic Con!

For artists who’d like to be considered for a portfolio review at C2E2, please drop off and submit your portfolio copies (no original art) at the show office (Room N426A) during open floor hours 10:00am – 5:00pm on Friday, August 5 or Saturday, August 6. Artists who submit must return the morning after drop off to confirm if they are selected for a portfolio review.

Portfolios dropped off on Friday will be eligible for review on Saturday; and portfolios dropped off on Saturday will be eligible for review on Sunday. No same-day reviews or writing samples will be reviewed at these shows.

Stay tuned for more details regarding portfolio reviews at Emerald City Comic Con, running August 18-21 in Seattle!

In this article: C2E2

