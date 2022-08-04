Don’t Miss Marvel Comics’ Upcoming Artist Portfolio Reviews This August!

For artists who’d like to be considered for a portfolio review at C2E2, please drop off and submit your portfolio copies (no original art) at the show office (Room N426A) during open floor hours 10:00am – 5:00pm on Friday, August 5 or Saturday, August 6. Artists who submit must return the morning after drop off to confirm if they are selected for a portfolio review.

Portfolios dropped off on Friday will be eligible for review on Saturday; and portfolios dropped off on Saturday will be eligible for review on Sunday. No same-day reviews or writing samples will be reviewed at these shows.

Stay tuned for more details regarding portfolio reviews at Emerald City Comic Con, running August 18-21 in Seattle!