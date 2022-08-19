EA SPORTS™ and Marvel Entertainment Collaborate to Bring Iconic Football Heroes Back to the Pitch in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team™

It's the ultimate team-up you've been waiting for!

Electronic Arts Inc. and Marvel Entertainment announced a collaboration to bring a new cast of FIFA Ultimate Team™ (FUT) Heroes to the pitch in EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23, reimagined and inspired by Marvel Comics. With a lineup of amazing Marvel artists, the collaboration will bring some of the game’s fan favorites to the game and celebrate their larger-than-life cult hero status!

Each FIFA World Cup™ FUT Hero will receive a special illustrated FUT item at the launch of the World Cup game mode, with base versions of FUT Heroes being available at launch of FIFA 23.

For avid comics, games and sports fans alike, the collaboration will include other one-of-a-kind vanity items. See fan favorite heroes immortalized as Marvel-inspired heroes, with special items including tifos, kits, balls, and more*. Fans will also be able to get their hands on a forthcoming online Marvel Heroes comic book alongside Marvel written bios, with limited physical quantities to be made available at a later date. More info on both the in-game vanity items and comic book availability will be made available closer to the holiday period.

Players who pre-order the EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition by August 21 will also receive a limited time FIFA World Cup™ Hero Item, alongside a host of other in-game benefits.

Don't miss out on this special collaboration between Marvel and EA SPORTS, where real heroes are found on the field!