EA Sports™ And UEFA Team Up With Marvel To Introduce A New Squad Of Ultimate Team™ Heroes In EA Sports FC™ 24

Today, Electronics Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and Marvel Entertainment announced their renewed collaboration to usher in a new era of Ultimate Team™ Heroes onto the pitch in EA SPORTS FC™ 24. For the first time ever, women’s footballers will be introduced as Ultimate Team™ Heroes alongside an all-new lineup of men’s football Heroes, as illustrated by renowned Marvel Comics artist J.L. Giles.

This year’s arrival of Ultimate Team™ Heroes into EA SPORTS FC™ 24 will see players across the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Women’s Champions League emerge as all-new powerful personas that embody both their heroic career feats and signature athletic traits. The class of EA SPORTS FC 24 Ultimate Team™ Heroes spans 19 players total:

Alex Scott

Carlos Tévez

Wesley Sneijder

Gianluca Vialli

Bixente Lizarazu

Nwankwo Kanu

Nadine Keßler

Ludovic Giuly

John Arne Riise

Paulo Futre

Dimitar Berbatov

Tomáš Rosický

Sonia Bompastor

Jari Litmanen

Rui Costa

Vincent Kompany

Steve McManaman

DaMarcus Beasley

Ramires

“We’re excited to continue our collaboration with Marvel Entertainment for FC 24 - this year having both men’s and women’s UEFA Champions League legends reimagined as Ultimate Team Heroes,” said David Jackson, VP Brand, EA SPORTS FC. “Marvel’s player illustrations are fantastic, and beautifully embody the heroic on-the-pitch efforts of these amazing players. We can’t wait for fans to introduce these UCL Heroes into their Ultimate Team later this year.”

In-game vanity items will be made available based off of respective Ultimate Team™ Heroes, including tifos, kits, balls, and more* - with additional details to be shared at a later date. Players can learn more about this year’s Ultimate Team™ Heroes through an upcoming Marvel Heroes online comic book, which will include Marvel-written bios of the player personas.

Players who pre-order** EA SPORTS FC™ 24 Ultimate Edition by August 22 will receive one of 19 Heroes in their Ultimate Team™ when they become available in-game this November, as well as 7 day early access to the game starting September 22, 2023. EA SPORTS FC™ 24 will launch on September 29, 2023 across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.