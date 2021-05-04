Fantomex Faces Off Against...Himself in Xavier Institute Prose Novel 'Triptych'

Former super-soldier and master thief Fantomex stumbles upon one of his clones, Cluster, stealing priceless artifacts from the Louvre. Outwitted and intrigued, Fantomex decides to beat Cluster at whatever game she’s playing. But something is different about these artifacts— they’ve all been infused with nanotechnology, very similar to the kind that originally created Fantomex. And they aren’t the only ones looking for them...

Their other clone, Weapon XIII, is on the hunt too. What begins as cat and mouse fun robbing museums around the world turns into a journey of self- discovery as the trio uncover a far deadlier game.

It isn’t easy being extraordinary. Superhuman powers can be both a gift and a curse in a world where those talents can be used for good or evil. Triptych is the third installment from the XAVIER'S INSTITUTE line, which follows the young members of the New Charles Xavier School for Mutants, exploring their stories of adventure, defiance, and growth as these characters discover their abilities, a new "found family," and their place in the world.

Triptych will be available in trade paperback, ebook and audiobook formats, available at bookshops and online retailers later this summer on September 7, 2021. Pre-order now!

