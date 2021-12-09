Culture & Lifestyle
Published December 9, 2021

Get Ready for Some Big Adventures with Your Favorite Heroes on the LEGO DUPLO Marvel App

Available now on the App Store and Google Play!

by Marika Hashimoto
LEGO DUPLO Marvel App on App Store and Google Play

Join Spidey, Captain America, and other Marvel heroes for exciting adventures and pretend-play fun!

Perfect for 2-5 year olds, the LEGO® DUPLO® Marvel app is now available on the App Store and Google Play. Filled with puzzles, games and even a pizza-stealing villain(!), each play pack features an open-ended play experience to help your favorite Marvel hero save the day.

Shoot webs with Spidey and his Amazing Friends or rescue a kitten with Captain America! Check out some of the action below:

Featuring fun and engaging problem-solving challenges to support your child’s learning and development, LEGO® DUPLO® Marvel is carefully aligned with the highly-regarded Headstart Early Learning Outcomes Framework.

In LEGO® DUPLO® Marvel, your child will:

– Develop their IMAGINATION through pretend play with Marvel heroes
– Build their SELF-CONFIDENCE with positive play experiences
– Stimulate their CURIOSITY with child-centered ‘explore and discover’ play patterns
– Develop their CREATIVITY and SELF-EXPRESSION by building with virtual LEGO® DUPLO® bricks
– Practice REASONING AND PROBLEM-SOLVING skills with fun and challenging puzzles

Download LEGO® DUPLO® Marvel app now on the App Store and Google Play!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

December 1's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

TV Shows

‘Hawkeye’: Unwrap New Character Posters

Games

Nick Fury, Director of Espionage Agency S.H.I.E.L.D., Infiltrates 'Fortnite' to Combat the Cubes

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

New on Marvel Unlimited

Comics

The Final Chapter of Peach Momoko's 'Demon Days' Saga Arrives with 'Demon Days: Blood Feud' #1

In this article: Captain America (Steve Rogers), Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Spider-Man (Peter Parker), Ghost-Spider (Gwen Stacy)