Culture & Lifestyle
Published April 15, 2022

‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind’: Celestial Eson Revealed as Attraction’s Antagonist

Opening May 27th at EPCOT at the Walt Disney World Resort!

by Rachel Paige
When Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opens at EPCOT at the Walt Disney World Resort this summer, be prepared to come face to face with Eson, who Marvel.com can reveal is the antagonist of the attraction!

Visitors hoping to explore and learn a little bit about the first-ever Other-World Showcase Pavilion in the area will get more than they expected when Eson, a Celestial that has been watching Earth for eons, makes a startling appearance. The Celestial is looking “to right a wrong in a big way,” and the Guardians of the Galaxy — Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot — step in to help save the day. But, they can’t do it alone and need our help to stop him from completing his grand plan!

What does that entail? While that remains to be seen, you just know there are going to be some rockin’ tunes along the way to saving the galaxy, again. Find the first look at Eson from the attraction, above!

While Eson might be a stranger to visitors at the Wonders of Xandar, he’s no stranger to the Guardians. While the Celestial and the ragtag troop have never crossed paths before, Eson was once in possession of the Power Stone, one of the six Infinity Stones, as the group learned in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Now, he’s clearly set his sights on Earth.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a brand new, family-thrill coaster developed by Walt Disney Imagineers just for this attraction. It’s a “story coaster” that will amaze guests as it rotates 360 degrees throughout the attraction so the focus is always on the action, and additionally will feature a reverse launch on a coaster, never before seen in Disney Parks. It is also one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world, which means it lives up to and matches the enormous scale of adventures of the Guardians of the Galaxy films!

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opens May 27th at EPCOT at the Walt Disney World Resort.

In this article: Theme Parks, Guardians of the Galaxy, Celestials

