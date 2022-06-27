Culture & Lifestyle
Published June 27, 2022

‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind’ Receives New Rocking Holiday Playlist

Save the galaxy, holiday style.

by Rachel Paige
guardians

Deck the halls with the Guardians of the Galaxy! Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT at the Walt Disney World Resort will receive a merry twist this holiday season. The galaxy-saving group will trade their classic hits playlist for a mash-up of seasonal jams. Guests invited along to help save the galaxy will last off to rockin’ tunes and awesome holiday singles, bringing joy to everyone from both Xandar and Terra. 

The Disney Parks Blog TikTok posted a TikTok video teasing the new holiday overlay, with Groot and Rocket riding in one of the Starjumpers with extra holiday cheer, too. 

@disneyparks 🚨BREAKING!🚨 Guardians trade in their classic hits playlist for a mash up of seasonal jams this holiday season at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind this year 📼❄️ #Disney #DisneyParks #DisneyWorld #EPCOT #HalfwayToTheHolidays #Holidays #Mixtape #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy ♬ original sound - Disney Parks

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a brand new, family-thrill coaster developed by Walt Disney Imagineers just for this attraction. It’s an Omnicoasterthat will amaze guests as it rotates 360 degrees throughout the attraction so the focus is always on the action, and additionally will feature a reverse launch on a coaster, never before seen in Disney Parks. It is also one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world, which means it lives up to and matches the enormous scale of adventures of the Guardians of the Galaxy films!

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is now open at EPCOT! 

Movies

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Timeline on Disney+

TV Shows

Sloth Baby Productions Presents: ‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 3

TV Shows

‘Ms. Marvel’: Exploring Kamala Khan and Bruno Carrelli’s Relationship

Comics

'Marvel's Voices: Pride' Trailer Invites You to Celebrate With Loki, the Young Avengers, and More

Movies

'Thor: Love and Thunder': The Cast and Crew on When Love Meets Thunder

In this article: Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Theme Parks

