‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind’ Receives New Rocking Holiday Playlist

Deck the halls with the Guardians of the Galaxy! Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT at the Walt Disney World Resort will receive a merry twist this holiday season. The galaxy-saving group will trade their classic hits playlist for a mash-up of seasonal jams. Guests invited along to help save the galaxy will last off to rockin’ tunes and awesome holiday singles, bringing joy to everyone from both Xandar and Terra.

The Disney Parks Blog TikTok posted a TikTok video teasing the new holiday overlay, with Groot and Rocket riding in one of the Starjumpers with extra holiday cheer, too.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a brand new, family-thrill coaster developed by Walt Disney Imagineers just for this attraction. It’s an Omnicoasterthat will amaze guests as it rotates 360 degrees throughout the attraction so the focus is always on the action, and additionally will feature a reverse launch on a coaster, never before seen in Disney Parks. It is also one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world, which means it lives up to and matches the enormous scale of adventures of the Guardians of the Galaxy films!

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is now open at EPCOT!