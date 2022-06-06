‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind’: Discover New Stories from the Wonders of Xandar Pavilion

How do you take the action, adventure, and humor of the Guardians of the Galaxy and turn it into a rollercoaster that swivels, dips, and puts visitors in the front seat for saving the galaxy? That’s what Walt Disney Imagineering does best.

In a new look behind-the-scenes at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Imagineers dive into the coaster, from conception to execution. Everything takes place at The Wonders of Xandar Pavilion, which is just like any other host country at EPCOT at the Walt Disney World Resort – this one just happens to be from out of this world! Visitors can take a peek at what life on Xandar is like up close with displays in the Xandar Gallery. Many of the designs included inside were pulled right from the city of Xandar, including the colors, textures, and even the shape of the language.

Need more information about this place you need to visit ASAP? Explore more stories from Xandar in the video above!

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a brand new, family-thrill coaster developed by Walt Disney Imagineers just for this attraction. It’s a “story coaster” that will amaze guests as it rotates 360 degrees throughout the attraction so the focus is always on the action, and additionally will feature a reverse launch on a coaster, never before seen in Disney Parks. It is also one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world, which means it lives up to and matches the enormous scale of adventures of the Guardians of the Galaxy films!