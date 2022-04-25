Culture & Lifestyle
Published April 25, 2022

Terry Crews Joins 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind' as Centurion Tal Marik

It's save the galaxy time...again.

by Rachel Paige
terry crews - guardians of the galaxu

A new face is joining the Guardians of the Galaxy  to save the galaxy…again. As revealed by the Disney Parks social media accounts, actor Terry Crews is suiting up to join the adventure on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, too. Take a peek at the newly released photo above! 

For the attraction — opening soon at EPCOT at the Walt Disney World Resort — Crews will portray Centurion Tal Marik, Commander of the Starcharter who also happens to be a close advisor to Nova Prime, once again played by Glenn Close. Marik finds himself calling on the Guardians for assistance because it’s “save the galaxy time…again.” Just how many times can one crew save the galaxy, anyway? 

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a brand new, family-thrill coaster developed by Walt Disney Imagineers just for this attraction. It’s a “story coaster” that will amaze guests as it rotates 360 degrees throughout the attraction so the focus is always on the action, and additionally will feature a reverse launch on a coaster, never before seen in Disney Parks. It is also one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world, which means it lives up to and matches the enormous scale of adventures of the Guardians of the Galaxy films!

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opens May 27th at EPCOT at the Walt Disney World Resort.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

TV Shows

'Moon Knight': Episode 4 Details Log

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: First Teaser Reveals a Cosmic Adventure

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

April 20's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

TV Shows

‘Moon Knight’: Michael Benjamin Hernandez on Playing Oscar Isaac’s Double

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'Moon Knight' Episode 4

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Guardians of the Galaxy, Theme Parks

Related

Culture & Lifestyle

Avengers Campus: Ant-Man Reveals New Attraction Just for His Ant Friends

Pym Particles are coming in handy!

15 hours ago

Movies

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: First Teaser Reveals a Cosmic Adventure

The God of Thunder is on a journey for inner peace.

1 week ago

Culture & Lifestyle

The Avengers Deployment Vehicle Arrives at Disneyland Paris

Designed by none other than Tony Stark!

1 week ago

Culture & Lifestyle

‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind’: Celestial Eson Revealed as Attraction’s Antagonist

Opening May 27th at EPCOT at the Walt Disney World Resort!

1 week ago