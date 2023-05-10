Culture & Lifestyle
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Lands at Funko Hollywood

See costumes from the film now through May 17!

by Marvel
funko

In celebration of Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — now playing exclusively in theaters! — the Guardians have touched down in Hollywood (not to kidnap Kevin Bacon this time…). Now, through May, 17 visitors to Funko Hollywood can see costumes from the film up close and personal, in addition to snapping a pic with the life-size Rocket Funko Pop for an out-of-this-world photo opportunity. 

To celebrate the release of the movie, Funko Hollywood kicked things off with an exclusive event to preview the costumes, in addition to new Funko products inspired by the movie. Guardians stars Sean Gunn and Maria Bakalova, who play Kraglin and Cosmo, respectively, also stopped by to kick things off. 

“I love you guys and I hope you like the movie. You’re a part of all of this, we do what we do so we can share it with you all,” Gunn told the crowd. 

When asked about embarking on “one last ride” with the Garuaisn crew, Gunn continued, “There’s a sadness that sets in…this is the last ride for this incarnation of the Guardians. As much as it’s sad to be working with the friends that I’ve made over the previous films, it’s also very joyful when you complete something. As artists, we don’t just keep it to ourselves. We put ourselves into it, we put our all into it, and then we share it with others. That’s the cool part, that’s the part that I really get excited about now.” 

Bakalova, who joins the Guardians for her first movie, echoed the same sentiment, noting that even though she only spent a few months with everyone “I fell in love with them.” 

“Being together for ten years, developing something like this, developing these characters, bringing hope to these people…it’s sad and you can feel that in the movie. But you can also laugh a lot, it’s a fun film.”

Stop by Funko Hollywood (6201 Hollywood Blvd #100, Los Angeles, CA 90028) to check out the Guardians costumes on display — Peter Quill, Gamora, and Nebula — and find some of the brand-new products you can pick up in-store and online today! 

Save the galaxy, again. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing exclusively in theaters. Get your tickets today!

 

